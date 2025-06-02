Free Agents Dolphins Should Consider in Post-June 1 Window
The beginning of June usually sees a flurry of lower-level free agent signings. After June 1, teams can spread out cap charges across multiple seasons. That ability usually leads to a few teams dipping back into the free agent market.
The Miami Dolphins have a few position groups on the roster that could use an extra veteran body, especially considering the team could be trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey and/or tight end Jonnu Smith any day.
With that in mind, let’s look at a few free agents the Dolphins could consider adding in the post-June 1 window. The only rule for this list is that we’re limiting it to one player at each position.
Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback
Cornerback is the most obvious position where the Dolphins could use another body, and it has been reported that the team had contact with Asante Samuel Jr. already.
Samuel Jr. is coming off neck surgery in April and is expected to have a checkup in July, meaning any signing likely would take place after that.
Additionally, he played in just four games for the Chargers last season after suffering a shoulder injury “outside of practice.” He played more than 1,000 snaps in 2023 and 2022, recording seven interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and an opposing passer rating of 81 (2022) and 98 (2023).
Samuel also played under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter last season. Like Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Minter is a member of the Mike Macdonald coaching tree.
Samuel Jr. isn’t a perfect fit with Miami’s focus on adding bigger, tougher players this offseason, but he does fit with the team’s youth movement. He’s just 25 years old and has played well when on the field.
Finding a contract value that the two sides could agree on might be difficult, as Miami has shied away from spending money this offseason. And obviously, relying on another player coming off a major injury is suboptimal.
Still, Samuel Jr.’s upside is considerable, and he’d at least fit in the team’s long-term team-building window.
Daniel Brunskill, Offensive Line
Saying the Dolphins could use another body on the offensive line is almost a cliche at this point, but it’s still true.
The team’s starters seemingly are locked in, but the team could use some more versatility behind their starters. Enter Daniel Brunskill, who has experience playing under Mike McDaniel and has played guard, center, and tackle throughout his career.
Brunskill was on the 49ers from 2019 through 2022, meaning he overlapped with McDaniel for three seasons (2019-21). In those three seasons, Brunskill made 35 starts, with most of them coming at guard.
He spent the past two seasons with the Titans, starting 24 games and splitting time between center and guard.
Brunskill’s knowledge of the scheme is a huge edge, but he’s also got some experience at center. Right now, Liam Eichenberg is filling the “flex” position on the interior, and it seems like the coaching staff is content with that.
However, Brunskill would be an improvement on Eichenberg, and along with free agent addition Larry Borom, would give Miami a lot of versatility behind its starting five.
Brent Urban, Defensive Line
Miami spent three draft picks on the interior defensive line and should get Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips back on the edge this season.
But the team could use a bigger end to help replace some of the reps that Calais Campbell took on the edge last season. Brent Urban is an excellent fit for this niche role, and he shouldn’t cost the Dolphins much.
Urban has spent the last three seasons filling a similar role for the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he overlapped with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. That scheme knowledge would allow Urban to hit the ground running despite signing late in the process.
Urban is 34 and hasn’t been overly productive in recent seasons. He played just 196 snaps on defense in 2024 and has recorded at least three sacks once in his career (2023, three).
The Dolphins don’t need Urban to be a high-volume contributor by any means. All of the true interior reps should get eaten up by some combination of Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Benito Jones, and Jordan Phillips.
Urban is a tough run defender who uses his size — 6-7 inches, 307 — to anchor and hold his own against tackles and guards alike. He’s a small piece to the puzzle, but a player like Urban would complement the Dolphins’ defensive line room reasonably well.
