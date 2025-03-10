Garoppolo Gone as Dolphins Backup QB Option
The Miami Dolphins lost another good free agent option in their quest to find a proven veteran quarterback to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season when Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the team's run game coordinator, has agreed to return for a second season with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.
Garoppolo again will be backing up veteran Matthew Stafford, who recently got a new deal with the Rams but still reportedly turned down more money from the New York Giants.
Finding a proven, dependable backup quarterback remains perhaps the biggest priority of the offseason for the Miami Dolphins, and they now have one more option to consider on the free agent market.
This came with the news Wednesday morning that the Las Vegas Raiders had informed veteran Gardner Minshew that they would be releasing him at the start of the 2025 league year, which is coming March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
THE BACKUP QUARTERBACK MARKET
The most coveted free agent quarterback on the market remains Sam Darnold after his comeback season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's likely to be signed by a team looking for a starter.
Among clear backup options, veterans with starting experience who shouldn't command a huge salary, some of the more appealing options for the Dolphins would include Marcus Mariota, Mac Jones, Cooper Rush and Carson Wentz.
Andy Dalton maybe would have been a good fit as well, but he bypassed the chance to hit the free agent market to re-sign with the Carolina Panthers and continue to back up former first overall pick Bryce Young.
Another impending free agent is Tyler Huntley, who started five of the six games that Tagovailoa missed in 2024 because of injuries.
While he brought an dimension to the offense with his scrambling ability, Huntley's performance as a passer was uneven, in line with what he has shown throughout his career.
Huntley said late last season, according to a Miami Herald report, that the team had talked to his agent about bringing him back in 2025, but he remains unsigned a week ahead of the start of free agency.
Even if Huntley is re-signed, the Dolphins still should look for an upgrade.
Aaron Rodgers also will be available this offseason, but he definitely doesn't fit the profile of what the Dolphins will be seeking. It's also hard to envision the Dolphins going for a boom-or-bust former high pick like Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.