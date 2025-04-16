Grier Fully Aware of Fan Sentiment
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier touched on a wide variety of topics during his annual pre-draft press conference, and that included the team's fans and their frustrations.
And in case fans are wondering, yes, he is aware of what you have to say.
Entering his 26th season with the team and GM since 2016, Grier is entering a 2025 NFL draft next week that may be as important to a season’s success as any he’s had in his tenure.
Miami already had gaping holes at key positions before news leaked that the team and its top cornerback Jalen Ramsey would seeking to part ways.
Grier was asked if he feels any more pressure to succeed going into this draft or the upcoming season.
“No, I feel pressure every year to win,” Grier said. “If you don’t have pressure and want to win each year, then we’re in the wrong business. We went to the playoffs two years and people liked some of the stuff we did, and then last year, we struggled early and couldn’t get out of it and now everybody wants us all fired. So, you understand what’s going on; you feel the pressure, but you don’t let it drive you.”
DOLPHINS FANS KEEPING IT REAL
Grier was then asked after making the statement that "everybody wants us fired," what or how he would be made aware of that? Social media? People in the office?
“No, I don’t read anything. I don’t have (social media accounts),” Grier said. “Listen, in this digital age where everything is on everyone’s phone and everyone has an opinion on stuff -- and I love fans…”
Grier went on to share a recent "interaction" with a good-natured Dolphins fan.
“I get this package that comes, so I open it and it’s the nicest letter,” Grier smiled. “It’s like…
‘Chris,
Hey, keep doing what you’re doing.
Wishing you guys all the best, you and Mike,
A Long-Time Fan.’
“There’s a shirt in it, and I’m like, ‘oh,’ and I open it up,” Grier went on, “and it says ‘Don’t ‘F’ this up.’”
He elaborated later that the shirt did contain the full four-letter word and that its current location is “hanging on the wall in my office.”
NOBODY’S PERFECT
Grier not only showed some levity during his press conference, but also that he just gets it when it comes to some of the reactions he gets.
“The NFL is one of the most popular leagues in the world, and you understand that,” Grier said. “At the end of the day, you have to just work and try to drown out the noise.”
And to the criticisms he receives, Grier understands he hasn’t nailed every personnel move the Dolphins have made during his tenure, but he does believe in what the team’s process is.
“Would I say I’m perfect? No, I’m not,” Grier said. “There’s no GM that’s perfect, but working with our scouts and our coaching staff and what we do in the scheme that they believe in, and finding the fits for players is always important and it’s been a pretty smooth process the last couple years.
"Again, I appreciate the fans, and I love the passion of Dolphins fans. We want to win as much as they do, and we understand it. Again, we’re trying to win. This is what this is all about, so we’re going to keep doing the best we can.”