Hill, Jackson Updates for Monday Night Game
The Miami Dolphins offense definitely will be missing one offensive starter against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and it could wind up being two.
And the second one is perhaps the most important player on offense, Tyreek Hill, who's dealing with a wrist injury that has his status in doubt.
"Managing something that was just of heating up, so trying to have it cool down," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Saturday. "He's doing everything possible, he's a competitor, so we'll see how he responds.
"We're just trying to get him to game day. He's prepared, and if his body lets him, he'll play, but we'll see. I'm optimistic that he's gonna do everything he can, but we'll see. I wouldn't say I'm optimistic or pessimistic about it."
Though his numbers are way down from his past two seasons, Hill has played in every game so far, even after he sustained a foot injury in practice a couple of weeks ago.
Austin Jackson, meanwhile, was ruled out Friday by McDaniel, who added that the starting right tackle conceivably could have to undergo surgery. McDaniel said he didn't expect the injury to be season-ending, however,
"We're still evaluating that," McDaniel said about the possibility of surgery. "It's not concrete, but that's not out of the question. But we feel good about the way he's attacking it. So we're finding out information."
McDaniel said Jackson's knee issue "popped up" after the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills.
WIDE RECEIVER WATCH
Along with Hill, the Dolphins have another issue at wide receiver, with McDaniel revealing that Dee Eskridge will not accompany the team to Southern California for the game because of the personal issue that kept him out of practice Friday. Eskridge is expected to join the team at some point but will not play.
This increases the likelihood that River Cracraft will be activated off IR after finishing his second week of practice.
Cracraft hasn't played all season after sustaining a shoulder injury while scoring a touchdown in the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Eskridge was signed to the active roster two weeks ago from the practice squad after being elevated for two games. In his four games, he has two catches for 36 yards, along with four kickoff returns for a 29.5-yard average.