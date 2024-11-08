Tyreek Hill Dealing with Wrist Injury
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has dealt with a variety of ailments so far in the 2024 season, and now we can add a wrist injury to the list.
The two-time team MVP didn't practice Friday when the Dolphins continued their preparations for the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, one of thre players who sat out.
Starting right tackle Austin Jackson sat out for a second consecutive practice with a knee injury that has his status for the game very much up in the air. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge, meanwhile, didn't practice because of a personal issue.
Safety Jevon Holland returned to practice after missing the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury, though he was limited.
Calais Campbell, Jordan Poyer and Terron Armstead all were back at practice after getting a vet day, but Armstead practiced on a limited basis as he's also dealing with a knee issue.
Cornerback Cam Smith was listed as a limited with a knee injury after getting examined near the end of the portion of practice open to the media.
The rest of the injury report remained the same as Thursday, with CB Storm Duck (ankle), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (calf), OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck), S Patrick McMorris (calf), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep) and DT Zach Sieler (eye) all listed as limited; and LB Tyus Bowser (knee) and WR River Cracraft (shoulder) both listed as full participants.
McMorris and Cracraft both are still on injured reserve, but they can be activated at any time since they've returned to practice.
The final injury report for the game, complete with game status designations, will be released after practice Saturday.
RAMS INJURY STATUS
The Rams' injury report was expected later in the day, but their first report of the week showed five players not practicing Thursday.
That list included starting offensive linemen Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Kevin Dotson (ankle, knee), along with WR Demarcus Robinson (toe, hip), S Kamren Curl (knee), and DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder). Gallimore, of course, signed with the Dolphins this offseason as a free agent before being among the cuts when they trimmed the roster to the 53-player limit.
The Rams earlier this week designated starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson to return from IR.