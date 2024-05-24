How Beckham Sees His Role With Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival to the Miami Dolphins ensures that Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel have another talented receiver at their disposal, but Beckham himself knows that his role will be different from seasons past.
The Dolphins already have two of the most dangerous receivers in the game in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; Beckham said his role will benefit from their play.
"I've never shied away from competition or anything like that," Beckham told reporters. "Coach [McDaniel] and I were talking about it. He was saying that on third downs, they were getting a lot of doubling [on] both of them. There's just a lot of room for opportunity looking at it. I think that it will be a great matchup. I think we all have different skill sets, but all the same skill sets in one -- all people who make plays."
Beckham's versatility will benefit the Dolphins and however they plan on using the veteran receiver. Beckham has a wealth of experience when it comes to playing wide receiver at the NFL level -- and playing the position at the three spots on the field -- X, Y, and Z receiver. He has spent the majority of his career out wide. But he said he won't be fazed if that changes with the Dolphins.
"I don't mind getting in there," Beckham said. "I don't feel like I've actually had an opportunity to play slot much, and it's just such a different game in there. I've been very much X, by yourself, clouded, decoy-ish over there. I think that you have Jaylen and Tyreek who guys are going to focus on so much that there's room for opportunity. Like I said, when I really sat down and watched the film and understood what Coach [McDaniel] was talking about, I think I just -- along with himself, I see something that other people aren't seeing at the moment ... time will tell."
Beckham said he is excited to play with Hill, somebody who is "great" and "definitely going to be able to push" Beckham.
The veteran receiver said he sees a lot of his past in his new head coach's offense.
Beckham said he is confident in his future with the Dolphins.
"Just watching the film, just seeing what it is, it kind of reminds me of a place where I had a lot of success at as far as the [New York] Giants," he said. "All those things [McDaniel] talks about and preaches ... He pulled up my film compared to what they're doing here and just kind of married the things ... I think time will tell at the end that this was the right decision."
RELATED STORIES
-- How Beckham Can Maximize His Dolphins Contract
-- Dolphins Reaction to Beckham Signing