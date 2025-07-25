How Dolphins Savaiinaea Connected with Tua
Miami Dolphins offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea will be integral to protecting franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The fact that they bonded this summer is good for obvious reasons and not unexpected considering they're both Polynesian and they attended the same high school.
But the two developed an expected connection over something else.
The two bonded over music. Savaiinaea told reporters on Friday that he and the quarterback are jamming together.
"That's the older bro. Tua is like an older bro of mine. You know, right when we connected, it felt like we knew each other for a long time," said Savaiinaea. "And yeah, I've been hanging out at his house, you know, over the break just having our jam sessions. He's got a voice. I know he's got a voice. He can play every instrument. So it's been good."
Per Savaiinaea, the guitar is Tagovailoa's best instrument. The ukelele and bass guitar are no strangers to Tagovailoa, either. As for the rookie tackle -- he's a piano man.
"So my dad had a co-worker growing up. They worked at an airport," he said. "You know, I really wasn't a guy into reading sheets. I was always played off of ear. So just growing up and then now I'm just playing off of ear."
Savaiinaea said that piano skills can be transferred to the football field, too.
"So you got to multitask around the piano. You got to place your fingers on every note. And you got to like, really, really like, you know, tune into those keys," said Savaiinaea. "Like all those harmonization that you're pressing, you know, they all, you know, sync into one. So that relates to O-line, you know, we got to be in unison as one, you know, making one sound."
Fellow Rookie
The Dolphins' first selection was defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. The two rookies have battled on the field already.
"Man it's awesome, you know, just knowing that KG, KG, same draft class as I, and just being out there on the field with him, I don't take that lightly, going against a person like him, because he's trying to get better," Savaiinaea said. "So he's expecting like 100%, 110% from me. So every time I get to go against him, I'm making sure I'm bringing my all, just so we can both get better and get
ready for the season in the training camp."
Grant said the two have a competition to see who can arrive first and leave last. Perhaps it's just holding each other accountable, but Savaiinaea said if it was a competition, Grant is "not even close" to him.
"I don't see him around when I'm here, so yeah," Savaiinaea joked.