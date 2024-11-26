How Former Dolphins RB Brooks Is Thriving in Green Bay
In his very short time with the Miami Dolphins, Chris Brooks became a popular player with some fans and they'll get a look at what he's up to these days on Thanksgiving night.
And what they'll find is a young player who has carved himself a nice role on a team that appears headed for a repeat playoff appearance.
Brooks isn't putting up big numbers for the Green Bay Packers, but he has become the team's go-to third-down back for Jordan Love and the offense.
"If it's third down, like third-and-6, third-and-10, they got to throw the ball, Chris Brooks is coming in the game because he is a brick wall in pass pro," Green Bay Packers On SI Publisher Bill Huber said during an appearance on the All Dolphins Podcast this week. "In the (Houston) Texans game when Green Bay had to go down and drive for the winning score, I mean, he'd been on the team for like a month and Chris Brooks is on the field to go win the game.
"He has got complete trust in those passing situations. Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans has credited Eric Studesville for his work for Chris Brooks being so good in pass pro."
Brooks initially joined the Packers practice squad after the Dolphins waived him this summer before signing him to their active roster Sept. 17.
He's gotten more and more snaps as the season as progressed, playing a season-high 25 offensive snaps in the 38-10 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
As the third running back on the depth chart, Brooks hasn't gotten that many rushing opportunities, with 17 carries for 64 yards in his nine games. Brooks also has been a contributor on special teams.
SHOULD THE DOLPHINS HAVE KEPT BROOKS?
That Brooks is showing proficiency shouldn't be overly surprising because it was his physicality that made him a fan favorite in Miami as a rookie free agent in 2023 and again in training camp and the preseason this year.
Of course, it didn't hurt that he had a 52-yard run in the epic blowout victory against the Denver Broncos in the 2023 home opener and then a 55-yard gain in the 2024 preseason.
Brooks clearly looked like a keeper, but the Dolphins' decision to draft Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft — after sending a 2025 third-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles to get the pick — made his job of earning a roster spot even more difficult.
In the end, Brooks couldn't crack a running back corps featuring Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Wright and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. The argument certainly could be made that Brooks should have been kept instead of Wilson because of his upside and the fact that Wilson has been relegated to the inactive list for most of the season in the final year of his contract.
But Wilson's experience and his familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel were factors in his favor and in the end the Dolphins decided to part ways with Brooks.
For at least a little while, he'll still have some support from a group of Dolphins fans — except for Thursday night, of course.
Additional reading:
-- The Dolphins playoff picture through Week 12
-- Will Shaq Barrett play for the Dolphins after all?