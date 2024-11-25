Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 13
The Miami Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but they still had to produce their first injury report for their Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers.
Based on an estimation, the Dolphins listed six players as DNP, including rest days for veterans Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer.
The players estimated as DNP (did not practice) because of injuries were T Terron Armstead (knee), LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring). Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he did not anticipate either Fuller or Walker being in the lineup against the Packers.
An additional five players were listed as limited (again, based on the estimation): WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (knees) and OL Isaiah Wynn, who was activated from the Reserve/PUP list Monday.
It's interesting to note that Ramsey was listed as dealing with knees, plural, after being on the injury report in recent weeks with a "knee" issue.
Finally, the injury report also had four players estimated as full participants but dealing with an injury: TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), OL Robert Jones (knee/groin) and S Patrick McMorris (calf).
PACKERS INJURY REPORT
Likewise, the Packers didn't practice Monday, so their injury report also was based on an estimation.
Green Bay estimated five players as DNP, including star cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back) and LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).
Alexander and Cooper both were inactive for the Packers in their 38-10 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Offensive lineman Josh Myers (pectoral) and tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) were estimated as limited, along with three other players who issue was listed as rest.