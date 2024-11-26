Barrett on the Way Back?
Could the Miami Dolphins end up having Shaq Barrett after all?
How's this for a twist?
Remember the veteran linebacker retiring before the start of training camp in July, only a few months after signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins?
Also remember how he dropped the idea later of maybe wanting to play after all, but kind of suggesting that would only happen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Well, here we are now, with Barrett applying for reinstatement, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter citing his agents.
As Schefter pointed out, the Dolphins hold Barrett's rights after placing him on the Reserve/Retired list in July and keeping him there all season.
With the trade deadline having passed, Barrett will play for the Dolphins and the Dolphins only in 2024 unless they agree to waive him, at which point he'd be subject to waivers and being claimed by any other team.
COULD THE DOLPHINS USE BARRETT?
The question, of course, is whether the Dolphins could use Barrett down the stretch and what he could provide, considering he hasn't practiced since the offseason program.
It's fair to wonder how quickly Barrett can get into football shape.
The Dolphins signed him in the offseason as one of many steps to help replenish the pass rush with both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips coming off serious injuries. Along with signing Barrett, the Dolphins also drafted Chop Robinson in the first round and then Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round.
After Barrett retired, the Dolphins brought back Emmanuel Ogbah after he had been released in the offseason.
The Dolphins pass rush has come to life of late after a very slow start, and a big reason has been the performance of Robinson, who is constantly getting around the quarterback in recent weeks.
Chubb hasn't played all season, but head coach Mike McDaniel has suggested a few times in recent weeks that he could return at some point in 2024.
There is precedent to the Dolphins adding late-season pass-rushing help because they did it a lot in 2023, though out of necessity.
For their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, for example, the Dolphins used newly signed veterans Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin because Chubb, Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel all had been lost to injuries.