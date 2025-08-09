How Grant Keeps Growing in First Camp
Every practice rep matters for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Entering his rookie season, joint practices with the Chicago Bears marked his first time competing against another NFL team.
“Just every rep, I’m building confidence,” Grant said Friday. “Even when we started [practicing] against our guys, it’s all about building confidence and knowing that you belong.
“Every day, every rep, I’m doing that.”
Grant disrupted opposing offenses with 50 quarterback pressures over the last two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, according to Pro Football Focus. Recognizing his potential as a playmaking defensive tackle, Miami selected him No. 13 overall, expecting him to play a significant role as a rookie.
“The atmosphere is definitely bigger than going against our team, but it’s more amped up — juices are going,” Grant said of the joint practices. “So it’s pretty fun out there.”
The Dolphins have continuity with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver entering his second season, and the similarities between Michigan’s defense and Miami’s scheme may help Grant get comfortable as a rookie. That said, he acknowledged that there’s still plenty of work to do following mixed results against Chicago.
“There are a lot of things we have to work on and get coordinated,” Grant said, “but for the most part, I think we did pretty well.”
Miami begins the preseason Sunday against Chicago and has joint practices scheduled with its next two preseason opponents. While it’s unclear how much Miami’s first-round pick will play against the Bears, it's another chance to get used to the NFL atmosphere.
“I’m pretty excited to be honest,” Grant said. “Coming out here today helps me build confidence going into that game. I’m pretty amped up for that.”
Advice from Zach Sieler
The Dolphins have embraced a youth movement in the trenches after relying on 38-year-old Calais Campbell last season. They re-signed Benito Jones, who started 15 games last season, but also drafted three more defensive tackles to address the lack of depth alongside Zach Sieler.
Sieler landed a three-year extension for anchoring the unit as one of the league’s most durable defensive tackles and for his off-the-field leadership. Entering his eighth season, Miami’s 2024 team MVP has worked to keep the younger tackles grounded as they adjust to professional football.
“It’s just another day of football, beautiful weather out here — what more can we ask for?” Grant said of what Sieler told them before practice. “Just trying to calm the rookies’ minds... another rep is another rep.”
Grant was named All-Big Ten twice and won a national championship during his time at Michigan. Sieler is there to remind him that the talent is there, and now he just needs to trust the process.