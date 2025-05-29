How Kohou Became a Cornerstone
The Miami Dolphins addressed most of their roster holes through the draft and free agency, but improving in 2025 also requires growth from returning players.
Entering his fourth season, cornerback Kader Kohou already is one of Miami’s most established defensive backs — a role that takes on added importance with Jalen Ramsey’s expected departure. Primarily a slot corner throughout his career, Kohou can be a stabilizing presence for a secondary in transition.
The Dolphins will have a new safety duo after Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer combined for 31 starts last season, while Ramsey and Kendall Fuller logged another 28 starts at cornerback. That leaves Kohou as the only returning starter familiar with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's scheme.
Miami hopes 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith will take a step forward in Year 3, and undrafted rookie Storm Duck showed promise with three starts last season. That said, Kohou’s 15 games played last season make him the clearest veteran presence in a secondary searching for a new identity.
Kohou is faced with a new challenge of emerging as a leader in the cornerback room.
"It's challenging a lot," Kohou said. "But I think it's part of me just being a better player. I have to step up and be the leader in the room and show the younger guys how we want our unit to be, just like the older guys showed me when I was young. So I'm doing the best I can."
What Kohou showed in 2024
Kohou missed two games last season due to a neck injury and started nine. His 708 snaps ranked seventh among all Dolphins defenders. Among returning players, he ranks third, trailing only Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler.
Nearly 64 percent of Kohou’s snaps came from the slot, and 26 percent on the boundary, according to PFF. He finished the season with 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His two interceptions in 2024 surpassed his total from the previous two seasons combined.
Opposing quarterbacks completed 66 percent of their passes when targeting Kohou, with receivers averaging eight yards per catch. He was the third-most targeted player on the team behind Brooks and Ramsey.
Mostly working near the line of scrimmage, he missed a career-high 14 tackles, and 191 of the 335 yards he allowed in coverage came after the catch, according to PFF.
However, Kohou had much more success in Weaver’s defense after struggling in Vic Fangio’s scheme. He cut his yards per reception allowed from 11 to 8, reduced touchdowns allowed from seven to two, and lowered his opposing passer rating from 132.9 to 76.
While 65 percent of NFL defensive plays featured five defensive backs last season, Kohou’s usage shows he’s more than just a slot corner. He’s logged at least 78 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons — a sign he’s not just a useful player, but dependable enough to stay on the field.
Beyond the Slot
As a rookie, Kohou was thrown into the fire with 13 starts due to injuries in the secondary. His 852 defensive snaps, 72 tackles, and ten passes defended led all undrafted rookies in 2022. That year, he also logged career-highs in snaps out wide (314) and in the box (95).
While he played 534 snaps in the slot as a rookie, he was also trusted to contain receivers as a boundary defender in a handful of games. Playing 45 snaps out wide against San Francisco, he allowed five receptions on eight targets, but held opponents to 7.2 yards per reception.
He then played 42 snaps out wide and grabbed his only interception of the year against the Green Bay Packers. He surrendered five receptions for 86 yards, highlighted by a 42-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard.
Last year, Kohou played 32 snaps on the boundary and 11 in the slot in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. It was the only time he played the majority of his snaps outside and was targeted in coverage four times, allowing two receptions for -2 yards.
In three seasons, Kohou has grown from a feisty undrafted free agent to a battle-tested NFL cornerback with two playoff starts. Losing a three-time First-Team All-Pro like Ramsey will set the secondary back, but Kohou’s toughness, versatility, and experience could help soften the blow — and give Miami a trusted foundation to build on at cornerback.
"I guess it's going to be a challenge," Kohou said. "I mean, being the oldest guy in the room, you kind of have to. It's like a little weight on your shoulder because you kind of got to show the other guys. But there's not nothing I'm not prepared for."