All Dolphins

How Robinson, Weaver Fared in Awards Voting

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson came in fifth in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins were shut out at NFL Honors on Thursday night, so that pretty much was a done deal before the fact.

They did have two representatives earn votes for one of the major Associated Press awards handed out during the annual prime-time event, Chop Robinson for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Anthony Weaver for Assistant Coach of the Year — though the latter technically was announced before the show.

Robinson, who earlier had been named as one of the five finalists for the rookie award, wound up finishing in fifth place in the balloting of 50 voters asked to rank their top five choices, with the voting taking place before the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was followed in the voting by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske and Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Verse was the only rookie named on all 50 ballots.

Robinson was tabbed on 31 ballots, receiving four second-place votes, six third-place votes, 16 fourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes.

The last Dolphins player to be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was Tim Bowens in 1994.

Weaver, meanwhile, received one fourth-place vote and one fifth-place vote to finish 13th in the Assistant Coach of the Year balloting.

The winner was new Chicago Bears head coach (and former Dolphins assistant) Ben Johnson for his work in 2024 as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. The runner-up was former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for his work as Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator. And Vic Fangio was fourth in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles after serving as Dolphins DC in 2023.

Former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell was the runner-up to Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell for Coach of the Year. Finally, former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel finished seventh in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Fullback Alec Ingold was at the awards ceremony as the Dolphins' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which was given to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

FULL LIST OF 2024 AP AWARD WINNERS

MVP: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo

Coach of the Year: Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington

Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Jared Verse, L.A. Rams

Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Walter Payton Man of the Year: DL Arik Armstead, Jacksonville

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News