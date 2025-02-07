How Robinson, Weaver Fared in Awards Voting
The Miami Dolphins were shut out at NFL Honors on Thursday night, so that pretty much was a done deal before the fact.
They did have two representatives earn votes for one of the major Associated Press awards handed out during the annual prime-time event, Chop Robinson for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Anthony Weaver for Assistant Coach of the Year — though the latter technically was announced before the show.
Robinson, who earlier had been named as one of the five finalists for the rookie award, wound up finishing in fifth place in the balloting of 50 voters asked to rank their top five choices, with the voting taking place before the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was followed in the voting by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske and Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Verse was the only rookie named on all 50 ballots.
Robinson was tabbed on 31 ballots, receiving four second-place votes, six third-place votes, 16 fourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes.
The last Dolphins player to be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was Tim Bowens in 1994.
Weaver, meanwhile, received one fourth-place vote and one fifth-place vote to finish 13th in the Assistant Coach of the Year balloting.
The winner was new Chicago Bears head coach (and former Dolphins assistant) Ben Johnson for his work in 2024 as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. The runner-up was former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for his work as Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator. And Vic Fangio was fourth in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles after serving as Dolphins DC in 2023.
Former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell was the runner-up to Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell for Coach of the Year. Finally, former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel finished seventh in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain.
Fullback Alec Ingold was at the awards ceremony as the Dolphins' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which was given to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead.
FULL LIST OF 2024 AP AWARD WINNERS
MVP: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo
Coach of the Year: Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
Defensive Player of the Year: CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington
Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Jared Verse, L.A. Rams
Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
Walter Payton Man of the Year: DL Arik Armstead, Jacksonville