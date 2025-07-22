Huntley Comes Up Short in Tryout Bid
Quarterback Tyler Huntley is still looking for his next opportunity after starting five games for the Miami Dolphins last season.
He and C.J. Beathard tried out recently for the Cincinnati Bengals, who eventually signed Desmond Ridder. Beathard spent some time on the Dolphins practice squad last season.
While Ridder, a former third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, will compete for a backup spot behind Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Huntley will wait to see if any teams in need of a quarterback emerge as training camp ramps up throughout the NFL.
Ridder joins the Bengals after starting one game last season for the Raiders, spending most of the year behind Gardner Minshew (nine starts) and Aidan O’Connell (seven starts). In six appearances, he completed 52 of 85 passes for 458 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins signed Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad last season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2. Following four years with the Ravens, he leapfrogged Skylar Thompson on the depth chart and became Miami’s backup. He became an unresricted free agent in March but couldn't land a deal with a new team.
Huntley completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Dolphins’ offense averaged fewer than 16 points per game during his five starts.
A reunion in Miami is unlikely after the team added Zach Wilson in free agency and selected Qwinn Ewers in the seventh round of the draft. However, with his starting experience and dual-threat ability, Huntley could remain on the radar as depth concerns arise across the league during training camp.
DuBose works out for NFC West team
Wide receiver Grant DuBose, who appeared in three games for the Dolphins last season, worked out Monday for the San Francisco 49ers. A 2023 seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers in late August but he spent most of last year sidelined by injuries.
DuBose was placed on injured reserve following a Week 2 shoulder injury. He returned for Miami’s game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 15, but had to be carted off the field in the third quarter after suffering a severe concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit.
The Dolphins declined to extend a qualifying offer to DuBose as an exclusive-rights free agent in March, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The 23-year-old receiver caught two of four targets for 11 yards, playing 50 snaps over three games last season.
DuBose was one of six receivers to work out for the 49ers after it was announced that Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall would begin training camp on the Active/PUP list. The group also included Equanimeous St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Ramel Keyton, Stanley Morgan, and Brandon Powell.