Ingold in Concussion Protocol
The Miami Dolphins are dealing with another injury to a starter.
This time, it's fullback Alec Ingold, who's in the concussion protocol after being injured during practice Sunday.
Ingold went down on a running play when the Dolphins were doing a period with the offense backed up against their goal line.
After a running play was stopped, Ingold was on the ground lying face down.
Tyreek Hill immediately signaled for trainers to come over and head coach Mike McDaniel eventually kneeled besides Ingold.
After a minute or so, Ingold sat up and then walked inside the Baptist Health Training Complex accompanied by a trainer.
The Dolphins already practiced Sunday without starters Austin Jackson (lower body) and Jaelan Phillips (leg), as well as potential starting safety Ashtyn Davis (foot/ankle).
Ingold is heading his fourth season with the Dolphins after being a team captain in 2024.
Ingold, who earned his first Pro Bowl invitation in 2023, has started 37 games for the Dolphins since arriving as a free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and is a key contributor on offense with his blocking and pass-catching ability out of the backfield.
The Dolphins, who aren't practicing Monday, are heading into their first preseason week.
They will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET after conducting a joint practice with/against the Bears on Friday.