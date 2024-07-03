Is a DT the Next Dolphins First-Round Pick?
Losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins meant the Miami Dolphins got weaker in the middle. The addition of Calais Campbell was big, though he is more of a traditional 5-technique, 3-4 defensive end than a natural interior defender. The Dolphins might need to look to the 2025 NFL draft to find a long-term option.
Wilkins was the last defensive tackle the Dolphins selected in the first round, back in 2019. A new mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller suggests that the Dolphins will take an interior defender in the 2025 draft. Using the ESPN Football Power Index, the Dolphins were selected 21st overall in the mock draft and Miller projected the Dolphins to use that pick on Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker.
"If you like Derrick Brown and Dexter Lawrence, you're going to love Walker," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot-6, 348-pounder is an anchor in the middle of the Kentucky defensive line but also has the quickness and agility to get after the quarterback, notching 7.5 sacks in 2023. He would immediately plug the nose tackle hole in Miami, allowing speedy edge rushers Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb more true one-on-one looks coming off the corner."
Walker was the second defensive tackle off the board in Miller's mock draft, behind Michigan's Mason Graham going at No. 7 to the Minnesota Vikings. Walker has plenty of size to be a big-time space-eater in the middle, and like the post-Aaron Donald defensive tackle, he is no slouch in rushing the passer.
The Dolphins took Robinson with their first-round choice in 2024, giving a boost to the established edge rushing unit of Phillips and Chubb and veteran free agent addition Shaquil Barrett. The addition of Walker ideally would bring that level of play to the middle.
Man in the Middle
The Dolphins signed six short-term options after Wilkins departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon all were brought in on one-year deals. Mack and Nixon were signed before the start of free agency, Nixon already has been waived and Mack projects as a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
Gallimore and Harris might end up battling for one of the final roster spots. Jones figures to have a good shot at earning the right to start between Zach Sieler and Campbell. This will be his second stint in South Florida. Tart likely will battle Jones for the starting job. Tart showed promise with the Tennessee Titans last season.
Unless the Dolphins get extraordinary nose tackle play from one of their interior defenders, the Dolphins likely will look at long-term options in the draft or through free agency in 2025, and there's where Walker would come in.