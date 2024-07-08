All Dolphins

Is Mostert the Most Underappreciated Dolphins Player?

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert set team single-season records for total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns last season

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Raheem Mostert apparently is not getting the respect that he deserves.

That's the conclusion we can reach based on a cbssports.com story named Mostert as the most underappreciated player on the Miami Dolphins.

In the story, writer Tyler Sullivan cites Mostert's 2023 season where he rushed for 1,012 yards on 209 carries and tied for the NFL lead with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey with 21 touchdowns.

Miami drafted De'Von Achane in the 2023 NFL draft and traded up in the 2024 Draft to select Jaylen Wright in the fourth round. It could appear that the Dolphins are looking toward life without Mostert, but it's hard to cut someone who averages nearly 5 yards a carry.

The drafting of Achane and Wright were not done in a move to replace Mostert, but to supplement Miami's rushing game, which led the NFL last season in yards per attempt. Achane split time with Mostert when he was healthy and rushed for 800 yards as a rookie.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel likes speed, which is clearly evident by his three-headed backfield. Mostert, at 33, is still one of the fastest players on the team, and in the league, and is capable of breaking a long run at any given point of the game. Mostert was brought over from San Francisco when McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach in 2022.

In April, the Dolphins signed Mostert to a one-year contract extension.

Another player that could have been looked at as underappreciated is kicker Jason Sanders. He was not mentioned in the story, but kickers are always underappreciated until you need a big kick. Sanders delivered in the Christmas Day game against Dallas when he went 5-for-5 on field goals and connected three times from 50-plus and hit the game winner in the fourth quarter.

