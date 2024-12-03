It's Wait Till Next Year for Kuechenberg, Arnsparger and the Hall of Fame
If former Miami Dolphins greats Bob Kuechenberg and Bill Arnsparger are to get inducted into the Pro Football of Hall of Fame, it won't happen until 2026 at least.
The Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the five finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Seniors categories, and Kuechenberg and Arnsparger didn't make the cut.
This means that former offensive tackle Richmond Webb is the last remaining Miami Dolphins alum with a chance to be part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
The one contributor finalist is Ralph Hay; the coach finalist is former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren; and the three seniors finalists are Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer.
Arnsparger had been one of the nine semifinalists in the coach category, while Kuechenberg was among the nine senior semifinalists.
Kuechenberg, who died in 2019, played 14 seasons (1970-83) for the Dolphins, starting 176 of the 196 games he played. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who also was named All-Pro in 1978. Kuechenberg was an eight-time finalist while he was a modern-era candidate.
The Dolphins' Super Bowl offensive line of the 1970s already has two members enshrined in the Hall of Fame, center Jim Langer and guard Larry Little.
Arnsparger, who died in 2015, had two stints as Dolphins defensive coordinators and helped the team reach the Super Bowl in the 1970s and 1980s.
THE MODERN-ERA PLAYERS STILL IN CONSIDERATION FOR THE 2025 HALL OF FAME CLASS
The Hall of Fame will announce Dec. 28 the list of 15 modern-era finalists, the category featuring payers whose career ended after the 2000 season.
The 25 semifinalists are:
- Quarterback Eli Manning
- Running back Fred Taylor
- Running back Ricky Watters
- Wide receiver Anquan Boldin
- Wide receiver Torry Holt
- Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.
- Wide receiver Hines Ward
- Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
- Tight end Antonio Gates
- Offensive lineman Willie Anderson
- Offensive lineman Jahri Evans
- Offensive lineman Richmond Webb
- Offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski
- Offensive linemen Marshal Yanda
- Defensive lineman Jared Allen
- Defensive lineman Robert Mathis
- Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork
- Linebacker James Harrison
- Linebacker Luke Kuechly
- Linebacker Terrell Suggs
- Defensive back Eric Allen
- Defensive back Rodney Harrison
- Defensive back Earl Thomas
- Defensive back Darren Woodson
- KickerAdam Vinatieri
When the Selection Committee meets to choose the Class of 2025, a minimum of three and a maximum of five Modern-Era Players will comprise the new class along with the Finalists (one, two or three) from the pool of Coach/Contributor/Seniors candidates.
RICHMOND WEBB'S GREAT DOLPHINS CAREER
Picked ninth in the 1990 NFL draft by the Dolphins, Webb spent his first 11 seasons with the team at left tackle, protecting the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Webb was recognized instantly for his dominant style of play. He started immediately on the offensive line and only gave up two sacks in his rookie season. Webb proved he could go up against some of the best in the NFL, including division rival Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills.
Webb set a team record with 118 consecutive starts. His high level of play led to his selection to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Rookie Team in 1990, two-time First Team All-Pro selections in 1992 and 1994, two Second Team All-Pro selections in 1993 and 1995, seven Pro-Bowl selections for seven consecutive years (from 1990 to 1996, another Dolphins record), and a selection to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.
Webb was inducted to the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor (then called the Dolphin Honor Roll) in 2006.
DOLPHINS HALL OF FAMERS
The Dolphins have 11 Hall of Famers, players whose most significant contributions came while with the team or who made a big impact with Miami.
The list consists of Coach Don Shula, quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, running back Larry Csonka, wide receiver Paul Warfield, offensive linemen Jim Langer, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Zach Thomas.
Other Hall of Famers who spent time with Miami but made their name with another organization include executives George Young and Bobby Beathard, head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Cris Carter, and linebacker Junior Seau.