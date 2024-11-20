Webb Takes Another Step Toward Hall of Fame
Former Miami Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb has made it through another round of cuts for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Webb has become a modern-era semifinalist for the first time since he became eligible, as he joined 24 other candidates from the original list of 167 nominees.
Webb is the only candidate outside of first-year-eligible players to become a semifinalist for the first time this year.
Those first-year eligible candidates are Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda.
The other semifinalists are CB Eric Allen, DE Jared Allen, T Willie Anderson, WR Anquan Boldin, G Jahri Evans, TE Antonio Gates, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, WR Torry Holt, DE/LB Robert Mathis, WR Steve Smith Sr., RB Fred Taylor, WR Hines Ward, RB Ricky Watters, WR Reggie Wayne, DT Vince Wilfork, G Steve Wisniewski and S Darren Wodson.
Cornerback Troy Vincent was among those players who made the second round from 167 to 50 but were not selected as semifinalistsFormer wide receiver and current wide receivers coach Wes Welker did not advance to the next stage after being a nominee.
In late October, the Hall of Fame announced the seniors candidates who moved on to the next stage, where one of three Dolphins (Bob Kuechenberg) advanced.
The next step in the Moden-Era Players category will be a cut to 15 Finalists late this year. Reduction voting also is occurring in the Seniors, Coach and Contributor categories. The names of those Finalists will be announced in December. Eventually, 20 Finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 Modern-Era Players, three Seniors, one Coach and one Contributor.
RICHMOND WEBB'S GREAT DOLPHINS CAREER
Picked ninth in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Webb spent his first 11 seasons with the team at left tackle, protecting the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Webb was recognized instantly for his dominant style of play. He started immediately on the offensive line and only gave up two sacks in his rookie season. Webb proved he could go up against some of the best in the NFL, including division rival Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills.
Webb set a team record with 118 consecutive starts. His high level of play led to his selection to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Rookie Team in 1990, two-time First Team All-Pro selections in 1992 and 1994, two Second Team All-Pro selections in 1993 and 1995, seven Pro-Bowl selections for seven consecutive years (from 1990 to 1996, another Dolphins record), and a selection to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.
Webb was inducted to the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2006, being the second player inducted, following the legendary Dick Anderson.
DOLPHINS HALL OF FAMERS
The Dolphins have 11 Hall of Famers, players whose biggest contributions came while with the team or who made a big impact with Miami.
The list consists of Coach Don Shula, quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, running back Larry Csonka, wide receiver Paul Warfield, offensive linemen Jim Langer, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Zach Thomas.
Other Hall of Famers who spent time with Miami but made their name with another organization include executives George Young and Bobby Beathard, head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Cris Carter, and linebacker Junior Seau.