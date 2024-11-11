Dolphins-Rams Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 3-6 when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the starting lineup. The Rams are 4-4, coming off a 26-20 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.
The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2020 season when the Dolphins won 28-17 in Miami in Tagovailoa's first NFL start.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 10 matchup.
1) HOPES FOR HILL
It's not just that we've been waiting for Tyreek Hill to break out some big plays since the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, now we've got suggestions of a potential surgery to deal with his current wrist issue. The Dolphins absolutely could use Hill in this game because it figures to be a high-scoring affair, but they really need the 2022 and 2023 version.
2) FULL GAME FOR THE DEFENSE
The defense didn't deliver the past two games, allowing 28 and 30 points, but will have key starter Zach Sieler back in the lineup, along with cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Storm Duck. It also will help that the Dolphins won't be facing a quarterback who can extend plays the way Kyler Murray and Josh Allen do. It's time for that group to put together a winning performance.
3) THE RAMSEY RAMIFICATIONS
In terms of key defensive players, though, the one to watch will be cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will facing his former team for the first time since the Dolphins acquired him in a trade. Ramsey has the ability to make plays in a variety of ways for the Miami defense, though he'll have to fight off the urge to try too hard to make a big play considering the emotions he shared about facing the team with which he won a Super Bowl title.
4) PROTECTING TUA
The Dolphins offense has come to life since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup and will face a mediocre Rams defense Monday night. But it's also a Rams defense that's very good at rushing the passer, evidenced by the five players with at least three sacks on the season (the Dolphins don't have even one). It will be up to the five guys up front to give Tagovailoa time to throw on those plays that aren't quick hitters, and that group will include veteran Kendall Lamm, who will start at right tackle in place of the injured Austin Jackson.
5) CAN THE DOLPHINS FINISH?
This will be a moot point if the score isn't close, but the way the NFL works, it probably will be. And if indeed it is a close game, then the Dolphins simply must find a way to make the plays at the end — and that's offense and defense. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0 this season and the biggest reason is they always make that one key play that makes the difference, the latest example being the blocked field goal against Denver on Sunday. If the Dolphins are to stop their slide and make some kind of push at all this season, they need to start making those kind of plays.