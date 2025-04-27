Jason Taylor on Son Getting Drafted: 'Better Than When I Was a Player."
When the Miami Dolphins traded up early in the second round Friday, Jason Taylor briefly thought that his son might follow in his footsteps and continue the family legacy.
After the Dolphins chose to invest in the offensive line, Mason Taylor went to the New York Jets at No. 42 overall, five picks after Miami’s selection.
“I'm not gonna lie, yeah, he and I stopped and looked at each other on the couch and thought maybe this is it.” Jason told Jets media members after his son was drafted. “But there are certain franchises, there's certain places, there's certain people and communities that are just different, and New York, obviously, is one of them."
Jason Taylor built his Hall of Fame legacy in Miami, often at the Jets' expense, but Mason’s new home brings the family story full circle. Jason spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, but his brief stint with New York in 2010 added a unique twist to the draft night celebration.
"Man, you really can't put it into words,” Jason said of hearing Mason’s name be called. “I mean, I'm a very emotional guy when it comes to my kids, so obviously I was crying and overcome with joy for him, but it's the culmination of years and years of work. He's been around the game for a long time, from when I played to his own journey and high school and college career.
“And it's fulfilling. I told him, it's the beginning of a new journey. The feeling is better than when I was a player."
Mason Taylor beats his father's draft spot
Jason Taylor was a third-round pick by the Dolphins in the 1997 NFL draft. Nearly 20 years later, Mason Taylor was the third tight end selected, following Colston Loveland (10th overall) and Tyler Warren (14th overall).
Before Mason’s NFL journey begins, Jason’s season in New York is a chapter that links the family’s football legacy.
“It's a dream come true for my son to play in the NFL and kind of walk in the shoes that I was so blessed to walk in,” Jason Taylor said. “Then to go to a franchise that I played for, and in the greatest city on the planet.”
On April 20, 2010, Jason Taylor joined the Jets on a two-year contract with $2.5 million guaranteed. In his 14th season in the league, Taylor appeared in all 16 games and recorded 36 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The Jets held opponents to less than 20 points per game and landed a spot in the playoffs with an 11-5 record. New York entered the playoffs as a wild-card team and their season ended with a 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game — the longest postseason run of Taylor’s career.
It also was the last time the Jets were involved in a playoff game.
Taylor was released Feb. 28, 2011. He would play one more season with the Dolphins before retiring after a 15-year Hall of Fame career. His last game, appropriately enough, was against the Jets.
Taylor still lives in Fort Lauderdale and serves as an assistant coach for the University of Miami.
The Dolphins remain important to him, except now he's clearly going to have a different rooting interest.
"Well, yes, I do identify with the franchise and had great history here, and obviously love, love, love the Miami Dolphins and their fans and everything," he said. "But this is not my first rodeo being on the other side of the track, so I gotta say it, J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!"