Hailee Steinfeld unloads on the three other teams in the AFC East

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It seems as though NFL Most Valuable Player Award Winner Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld is as good throwing barbs at the Miami Dolphins as Allen is at throwing touchdowns against their defense.

The actress appeared Tuesday on social media posing as a game show host. She asked two questions. The first one was rather benign as he asked how many yards a team was awarded for a roughing the passer penalty. She gave the correct answer as 15.

That is where the pleasantries ended. She then posed the question for the audience to name the four teams in the AFC Eastern Division.

Her answer was "The Buffalo Bills and the Bills' Three Sons."

It is true that since 2020, the Bills have won the AFC East every season. Between the Dolphins, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, they have all come up short. The Bills had a record of 5-1 against the AFC East in 2024 that included two wins over the Dolphins.

Since Allen was drafted by the Bills seven years ago out of the University of Wyoming, he has owned the Dolphins by beating them 12 out of 14 times. That does not include the one playoff win the Bills achieved after the 2022 season.

THE COUPLE'S ENGAGEMENT

Allen popped the question Nov. 22, 2024, during Buffalo’s bye week, but the couple waited one week before announcing their engagement to the world.

It’s unclear if the couple has set a wedding date. They are still in the very early stages of their engagement.

The couple have reportedly been dating since approximately May 2023. They started dating shortly after Allen and his prior girlfriend of six years ended their relationship.

