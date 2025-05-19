Key Quarterback Question Marks on Dolphins Schedule
When the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 schedule was officially revealed last week, the Dolphins found out they’ll play some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert will all face off against the Dolphins this coming season. However, Miami’s schedule also features many games against teams with quarterback questions.
Whether it’s training camp battles or second-year players looking to prove themselves, there are plenty of quarterback storylines Dolphins fans should pay attention to this summer. Let’s dive into some of the most significant quarterback question marks on Miami’s schedule.
Week 1, Indianapolis Colts
Question: Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson
The Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he hasn’t developed as the team had hoped. There’s no denying Richardson’s talent, but he struggled to complete easy passes and keep the offense on schedule.
That was evident when Miami played the Colts last season. Although Indianapolis won 16-10, Richardson was hardly impressive as a passer. He finished the game completing 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.
Jones was brought in this offseason to compete with Richardson. Jones is another top-10 pick, and he flamed out with the Giants last season. After being released in the middle of the year, Jones joined the Vikings and spent the remainder of the season on the bench.
Jones is a more consistent passer than Richardson, but he’s far less of a big-play threat. The Dolphins’ defense should be able to handle whoever wins this job.
Week 7, Cleveland Browns
Question: Who wins the four-way battle?
The Browns’ quarterback room is a mess. The Dolphins could face Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders when Miami travels north to play the Browns this season.
Pickett is another first-round bust looking to revitalize his career. He had some modest success as the Eagles’ backup last season, but they were more than willing to trade him this offseason.
Flacco helped the Browns to the playoffs in 2024, but he struggled so much last season that the Colts benched him just two games after saying they wouldn’t start Richardson again for a while.
That leaves Gabriel and Sanders, who were the centerpieces of the most talked-about storyline from the draft. We believe Sanders is a much better prospect on tape than Gabriel, but the Browns spent a top-100 selection on the Oregon product, and Sanders comes with a lot of baggage.
Either way, the Dolphins shouldn’t be worried about any of these passers. Miami will either face a rookie with a mediocre supporting cast, a veteran way past his prime, or a former first-round pick who never lived up to that status.
Week 8, Atlanta Falcons
Question: Who is Michael Penix?
This is one of the more intriguing quarterback questions on this list. The Falcons didn’t turn to Penix until late in the 2024 season, but he showed a lot of promise down the stretch.
It should be noted that the Dolphins saw Penix during the preseason in 2024, as he completed nine of 16 passes for 104 yards. Obviously, the preseason is not a good evaluation tool, so Miami shouldn’t judge him too much based on that performance.
Unlike the previous quarterback question marks, there’s a chance Penix poses a threat to Miami’s middling secondary. The Falcons have excellent pass catchers (Drake London), a star running back (Bijan Robinson), and a sturdy offensive line.
Week 11, Washington Commanders
Question: Can Daniels do it again?
Jayden Daniels left very few questions regarding his talent and propensity for late-game heroics last season. His play revived the Commanders’ franchise from years of underwhelming finishes, resulting in an NFC Championship game appearance.
The only question for Daniels is whether or not he’s a one-hit wonder. Daniels had arguably one of the best quarterback rookie seasons ever, and if he can replicate that in 2025, he might be one of the most challenging quarterbacks Miami will play all season.
Daniels’s running ability makes him a threat on every play, and as a rookie, he was excellent at reading defenses and keeping the Commanders’ offense on schedule.
That’s such a rare combination for a passer to have in Year 1. There’s no reason to believe Daniels’ performance was a fluke, especially considering Washington improved its supporting cast this offseason, so this will likely remain a problematic matchup for Miami.
Week 13, New Orleans Saints
Question: Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler
The Saints are another team with a preseason quarterback battle on the Dolphins’ schedule. After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints will choose between rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough and second-year passer Spencer Rattler.
Rattler made six starts last season when Carr got injured and showed some promise despite underwhelming stats. He completed 57 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and five interceptions, while the Saints finished 0-6 in his starts.
Shough comes to the NFL with a ton of experience in college. He made 32 starts across six collegiate seasons for three different teams. He’s a big-bodied pocket passer with good arm strength.
Given that the Saints are rebuilding and have a young, first-time head coach, it would benefit them to play Shough early and often this coming season.
Regardless of the winner, Miami will face an inexperienced player with a questionable supporting cast.
Week 15, Pittsburgh Steelers
Question: Will Aaron Rodgers make up his mind?
If the season started today, the Steelers would have arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL. The team’s depth chart currently consists of Mason Rudolph, former Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard.
The reason is that they’re waiting on Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or not he wants to play football this season. He visited the Steelers this offseason, and team owner Art Rooney II said he believed Rodgers would be the Steelers’ quarterback this season in an interview during the NFL draft.
However, Rodgers still hasn’t signed, and Pittsburgh passed on several other free agent options.
For the Dolphins, the idea of facing Rudolph, Thompson, or Howard is much more preferable to facing Rodgers. In two games against Miami last season, Rodgers threw for 613 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.
Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh is likely the difference between a team competing with the Dolphins for a wild-card spot and a team competing for a top-three draft pick.
