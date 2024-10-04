Friday Notebook: Tryouts, Hall of Fame, Former Players, More
Before signing Tyus Bowser to replace Jaelan Phillips, the Miami Dolphins worked out three other veteran edge defenders. — and one of them was a former member of the team.
Shaq Lawson, who played for the Dolphins in 2020, was joined in the workouts by Cam Gill and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Lawson was part of the Dolphins' offseason signing spree of 2020 but was traded the next offseason to the Houston Texans for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney. As it turned out, neither McKinney nor Lawson ever played a down for their new team, with the Dolphins releasing McKinney and the Texans trading Lawson to the New York Jets, where he played one season before spending the last two years with the Buffalo Bills.
Phillips was placed on injured reserve Thursday, three days after sustaining a knee injjury in the loss against the Tennessee Titans.
HALL OF FAME FOLLOW
The Dolphins had three former players included in the group of 60 who advanced to the next stage in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 in the Seniors category: wide receiver Mark Clayton, offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg and safety Dick Anderson.
Among those three Dolphins, Kuechenberg had the most Pro Bowl invitations with six, compared to five for Clayton and three for Anderson, but Anderson had the most All-Pro nods with two and he also was named the 1973 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Anderson, Clayton and Kuechenberg were selected from a group of 182 nominees. A nine-person Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will make additional reductions in increments over the next several weeks. In late fall, this committee will select three Seniors as Finalists for possible election with the Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge IT.
A couple of weeks ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of modern-era nominees for the Class of 2025, and it included former Dolphins wide receivers and current assistant coach Wes Welker.
On Thursday, Welker had a media session for the first time since the list of nominees was announced.
"it's obviously an honor and everything like that," Welker said. "There's tons of great players out there. But I was blessed with a great career and if it happened, that'd be awesome. But I also know there's so many great players out there that have done an incredible job and are probably more deserving than I am."
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Running back Salvon Ahmed was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad.
-- Running back Myles Gaskin's roller-coaster ride with the Minnesota Vikings continues. Two weeks after he was signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, Gaskin was released Thursday.
-- Defensive lineman Ben Stille was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, days after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
-- Defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who came over from the Dallas Cowboys in a trade that ended the Miami tenure of Noah Igbinoghene, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.
ON THIS DATE IN DOLPHINS HISTORY
-- Oct. 4, 1981: The Dolphins and New York Jets play to a 28-28 tie at the Orange Bowl, the last time the Dolphins had a tie.
-- Oct. 4, 1992: The Dolphins record a convincing 37-10 victory at Buffalo highlighted by Louis Oliver's 103-yard interception return for a touchdown, one of his three picks on the day.