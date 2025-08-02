Less Is More for Rookie Running Back
Miami Dolphins rookie running back Ollie Gordon II is focused on playing how he did in 2023, not like he did during his final collegiate season in 2024.
The Dolphins selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 draft out of Oklahoma State, which would have seemed impossible based on how well he performed during the 2023 season.
Gordon’s drop in production between 2023 and 2024 was jarring. He went from recording 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns to just 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. Oklahoma State’s offensive line didn’t do him any favors, but Gordon thinks he knows how he can get back to form in South Florida.
“In 2023, I was just getting the ball and running downhill,” Gordon told reporters following practice Friday. “In 2024, I was trying to make it more about the home run instead of just taking what they were giving me.”
“Working with coach [Eric Studesville] has been great. He’s been telling me that not everything needs to be a homerun, taking four or five yards and going about your day.”
Ironically, Gordon’s push to create more big plays in 2024 led to significantly less explosive runs. He had just five runs of 20 or more yards and just 20 runs of 10 or more yards. In 2023, he had 21 runs of more than 20 yards and 45 runs of more than 10 yards.
However, Gordon feels like he’s already made progress in that area this offseason.
“I feel like camp is going great, getting there with my teammates, learning from my vets, honestly,” Gordon said. “I can't thank them enough. They take the time out of their day to help me understand what I'm doing. My coach helps me. Our line is coming together, looking great. So, hey, feel like I've been moving great for us.”
Gordon’s Place on the Depth Chart
Gordon mentioning his relationship with the team’s more experienced running backs is interesting. One of the more obvious battles coming into camp was the battle between him and Alexander Mattison for RB3.
Mattison has performed incredibly well during practice, ripping off multiple long runs. However, Gordon’s play has improved since the pads came on this week, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.
“I think we’ve had two days of pads, and with the last one, I think Ollie (Gordon II) took the opportunity to kind of introduce himself to the team,” McDaniel said. “As a rookie running back in particular, a lot of guys are talented their whole careers, and the best play is snap, hand him the ball, right?
“Well, in the NFL, the position of running back expands a ton to get you the ball in numerous ways. And he is in the rookie process where he is learning by mistakes, and so far he’s responded in a great way.”
Gordon isn’t worried about where he is on the depth chart. It’s still pretty early, and there’s plenty of time for him to continue getting better.
“I don't really think about it,” Gordon said about the depth chart. “At this time, it's hard to tell anything. And like I said, I'm here for the team. Whatever team needs me to do, I'm here to do, so [the] depth chart is not really on my mind right now. It's about getting the offense down, being able to help my teammates, learning from my teammates, stuff like that.”
If Gordon can return to his 2023 form, he could be a long-term contributor for the Dolphins offense. His emphasis on getting downhill more often is right in line with the team’s pursuit of a tougher offensive line this season, as it tries to solve its short-yardage struggles.
In 2023, Gordon racked up an absurd 1,056 yards after contact while averaging 3.71 yards after contact per rush and forcing 68 missed tackles.
Even if he starts the season as RB4, the Dolphins can absolutely use a player with that skill set beyond this season.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage