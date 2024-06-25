Malik Washington Gets Permanent Reminder of Dolphins Drafting Him
Miami Dolphins sixth-round draft choice, Malik Washington was pretty excited to be drafted by the Dolphins. In fact, he was so happy he had the verbiage from his draft announcement permanently tattooed on his left thigh.
The art is now on public display as Washington was recently featured in Inked Magazine for his great variety of body art that he has accumulated over the years. The photo shoot included a picture of his tattooed draft memory.
Washington was the fifth of the Dolphins' seven draft selections in the 2024 draft, following Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright and Mohamed Kamara and preceding Patrick McMorris and Tahj Washington (no relation).
Malik Washington starred at Northwestern and Virginia and was the 184th pick in the NFL draft. He has captured the attention of receivers coach Wes Welker and looked good in the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month.
The receiver had a good workout at Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine and ran an impressive 4.47 40-yard dash. He also had an impressive 42.5-inch vertical leap. He is a bit on the short side for an NFL receiver as he stands at 5-foot-9. That could be the primary reason that he slid to the Dolphins in the sixth round.
He also had good production during his lone season at Virginia. Washington totaled 110 catches for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Dolphins have a crowded receiver room and he will be competing with fellow rookie Tahj Washington (no relation), among others, for a roster spot. The first three receivers seem to be pretty established with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr, but there will be a lot of competition for the remaining spots.