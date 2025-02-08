Marino's Simple Message About the Dolphins
Dan Marino has a pretty simple message when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and how they can take steps forward next season.
The Dolphins Hall of Famer and current team advisor appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Friday and said the key to the Dolphins success is finding a way to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy.
Tagovailoa missed six starts in 2024 because of the concussion he sustained in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and a late-season hip injury that Marino identified as a hip pointer.
"He had like a hip pointer, for those two, three weeks, he was really struggling," Marino said. "He will be good in the future.
"I thought we had a very good football team this year until we started getting injuries, especially at the end of the year when you have to win games to make the playoffs and get home field advantage. Tua is our quarterback, he's going to be our quarterback, but we need to find a way to just keep him healthy, especially at the end of the year when you have to win games to get in the playoffs and to maybe get home field advantage. That's I think where the focus is going to be."
Marino also addressed the narrative about the Dolphins not being able to win in cold weather.
"I think it is a narrative that's there because you've got to change the narrative if you want someone to stop talking about it," Marino said. "And I mean, even when I played we'd always try and get homefield avantage. And so you dont have to go to Buffalo, or you don't have to go to Pittsburgh or Kansas City, when it's below zero, because we're not used to playing in that stuff, but so that the narrative is that we have to win more games and get home."
Before he got into the specifics about the team, Marino dismissed the idea that winning in South Florida is difficult because of all the distractions the area supposedly presents.
"We'll get there," Marino said. "We'll get there."
MARINO THROWING OUT FIRST PITCH
Marino will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Miami Marlins' season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepotpark on March 27.
It's a fitting matchup for Marino, who as all Dolphins fans should know is from Pittsburgh.