Mason Taylor Visiting Dolphins ... But Great Story Still Unlikely
The Miami Dolphins will be checking local NFL draft prospects at the Baptist Health Training Complex this week, and one player who stands out for a couple of reasons is Mason Taylor.
One reason is he's the son of Hall of Famer, Miami Dolphins legend and 2006 Defensive Player of the Year Jason Taylor; another is he's a very good NFL draft prospect.
Because he played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Taylor will not count against the limit of 30 prospects each team can bring to their facility before the draft.
But, as is the case with every prospect, a pre-draft visit doesn't mean that Taylor will follow his father's footsteps as a Dolphins draft pick, though that would make for a great story. As it stands right now, 2005 second-round pick Channing Crowder and 1974 sixth-round pick Randy Crowder are the only father-son Dolphins draft picks.
There was no denying his production at LSU. Taylor was a key contributor over his three seasons with the Tigers, recording 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns in 38 games. In 2024, he caught 55 passes for 546 yards — the second-highest single-season total in school history — trailing only Thaddeus Moss’ 570 yards on 47 catches in 2019. Notably, Taylor achieved his numbers in just 12 games, while Moss set his record over 14.
While his dynamic skill set could add a fresh dimension to Mike McDaniel’s offense, his fit is questionable for a franchise that must address more pressing roster needs.
Is Tight End a Position of Need?
It’s not an exact science, but he's ranked 50th based on the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus Big Board and ESPN ranks him among all the prospects at number 48, which is exactly where the Dolphins are scheduled to pick in the second round.
However, drafting Taylor at that spot is a hard move to justify when tight end could be considered a roster strength.
Jonnu Smith set franchise records for a tight end with 88 receptions for 884 yards last season. He matched his career-best with eight touchdowns and was vital down the stretch with at least six receptions in four of Miami’s final six games.
Miami signed Pharaoh Brown in free agency. At 6-5, 246 pounds, he’ll have a chance to take Durham Smythe’s role as the team’s blocking tight end. A seven-year NFL veteran, he caught eight of 12 targets for 65 yards while appearing in 15 games for the Seahawks last season.
Julian Hill has had his ups and downs with the Dolphins, but there’s a reason the former undrafted free agent has appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons. He was penalized seven times last season — four came while a backup quarterback was in the game — a noteworthy detail given the timing demands of Miami’s offense. Of his 875 snaps, 485 came as a run blocker, according to PFF.
Tanner Conner has struggled with injuries over his first two seasons, but the coaching staff has invested plenty of time in the former Idaho State tight end. He’s caught only three of seven targets but brings something unique to the table with his experience as a receiver, tight end, and fullback.
Hayden Rucci, an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, is also under contract.
That’s not to say Miami shouldn’t add a tight end in the draft, but Day 2 might be too rich, considering the positional stability and glaring needs elsewhere.
What Miami Really Needs
Drafting based on need and pursuing the best player available are typically clashing draft philosophies, but Miami can lean into both this year. With needs in the trenches and the defensive secondary, there’s a strong chance that the best player available lifts the roster.
Offensive line, defensive tackle, boundary corner and safety have been popular Round 1 Mock Draft options for Miami. Consider that the Dolphins address one of those four positions — three spots still would need a starting-caliber player.
If Miami were to draft Taylor in the second round, their next trip to the podium wouldn’t be until No. 98 overall — the 34th pick of the third round. Even if the front office struck gold, there’d still be other fires that must be addressed.
Landing three day-one starters from one draft class is a tall task, but it might be just enough to relieve some of Miami’s most immediate roster pain. The second-round pick is one of the few real opportunities to secure a plug-and-play option, especially with limited cap space and veteran depth.
Taylor enters draft season with a steady floor and a high ceiling as a blocker and receiver. Joining the Dolphins would be one of draft season’s top storylines, but in a year where roster depth may dictate playoff hopes, he might be a luxury Miami can’t afford — at least not on Day 2.