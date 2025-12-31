Could McDaniel Go the Gase Route?

When Mike McDaniel completes his fourth full season Sunday, he will have accomplished something no Miami Dolphins head coach has done in more than 20 years.

Not since Dave Wannstedt finished the 2003 season had a Dolphins head coach completed a fourth year on the job, with Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Brian Flores all failing before McDaniel.

But the obvious and clear question with McDaniel is whether he'll get to start a fifth season with the Dolphins, something that Wannstedt did do in 2004 before getting fired after nine games.

McDaniel's job security has been the subject of speculation for a while now, reaching a high point after GM Chris Grier was fired following a 2-7 start before quieting when the Dolphins went on a four-game winning streak only to resurface again after the humbling Monday night loss at Pittsburgh that eliminated them from playoff contention.

The likelihood of McDaniel returning or not returning varies depending on the national report and there's an obvious chance what happens in Miami's season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday could play a role in team owner Stephen Ross' final decision, assuming one already hasn't been made.

If the Dolphins do decide to move on from McDaniel, it's not a stretch to suggest there would be some kind of a market for his services. McDaniel is a very good play designer and offensive mind who at the very least would make a great offensive coordinator, but another scenario came up Wednesday morning.

It came from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, who suggested McDaniel could go from one head coaching position to another.

A RETURN TO CLEVELAND?

There already will be two job openings after the season after the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll and the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan, and as usual there should be more to come.

Among the potential openings could be the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and maybe even the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers if John Harbaugh and/or Mike Tomlin decide it's time for a change.

Fowler has pegged McDaniel as a candidate for one of those potential openings.

"My sense is that McDaniel would be a candidate in Cleveland, should the Dolphins move on and Cleveland's job open," Fowler wrote. "He still has some support in Miami. We will see if that's enough. He has made a case to stay. From what I've gathered, the Dolphins' GM search won't necessarily be centered around fitting with McDaniel; it's more so about finding the best team fit in general."

The latter part of the previous paragraph isn't new, but linking McDaniel to a potential Cleveland opening certainly is noticeable.

McDaniel, it should be noted, previously worked in Cleveland as wide receivers coach in 2014.

For those poo-pooing the idea of McDaniel going from one head coaching job to another right away, let us remind you it's happened before with a Dolphins head coach and not that long ago.

The year was 2019 and Adam Gase became head coach of the New York Jets a mere days nine days after the Dolphins fired him.

Gase was let go after the Dolphins finished the 2018 season with a 7-9 record, which coincidentally is the same record they have right now heading into that season finale.

Things didn't work out for Gase in New York and he was fired after two seasons.

Brian Flores, who succeeded Gase, became an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 after the Dolphins fired him after three seasons.

Wrapping up his second season as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Flores has been mentioned as a potential head coach candidate during the next hiring cycle.

