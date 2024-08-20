Maybe It's Time to Back Off the Backup QBs
The preseason numbers have been pretty ugly for Miami Dolphins backup quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Mike White. There's no way to sugarcoat it.
They've been bad enough — each has a passer rating under 60 with a completion percentage under 50 — that there have been calls from Dolphins beat writers for the Dolphins to find another veteran quarterback somewhere else. It could be Ryan Tannehill for some, or it could be just anyone not named Mike White or Skylar Thompson for others.
Head coach Mike McDaniel isn't focusing on the numbers, though. It says here that the Dolphins will be perfectly fine rolling with either White or Thompson or maybe both.
McDANIEL EXPLAINS WHAT HE'S BEEN LOOKING TO ACCOMPLISH
McDaniel was asked Monday to describe his comfort level with his backup quarterbacks at the moment, and while he didn't provide a definitive answer, he made one thing clear.
He's been looking beyond stats all summer.
"Let's go back to I have a good amount of history with both quarterbacks, and both quarterbacks have been able to win NFL football games against good opponents in the regular season," McDaniel began his lengthy answer. "They both have things about their game that I really like and so this whole offseason, we started with acknowledging that and how can we appropriately find some distinction between the two, just because we felt like they've both proven in years past to be quality backups.
"So quite honestly, what the approach that I've kind of taken is to create super difficult situations for both of them and as that manifests, whether the play-calling choice, the situations that I'm asking maybe them to do certain things specifically to put them in difficult situations, because what are we really trying to evaluate? We're trying to evaluate who's best to serve handling a difficult situation. Inherent in being a backup quarterback is that you are in a difficult situation, whether that's in game or starting a game.
"So we thought it was most appropriate to do that, and how that's presented itself in practice is I've gotten a ton of information. There's so many different nuances that I'm trying to focus on on a given day and then carrying that message to the game. It's much broader than do we go down as an offense and score. It's quite literally handling difficult situations and saying, 'Hey, you have to go do this. I'm going to call this play, probably against a non-premier coverage. And let's see what you do.' I'm going to — you're going to play a quarter with a receiver playing running back. How do you respond?
"And so from my vantage point, I feel bad, because all that information, whether I was a fan or I was sitting in your guys' seats, I'm not sure if it totally reflects the entire process and all the information. I'm looking for nuances, resolve, the conviction after a bad play happens, how the offense is coming to the line of scrimmage, how you're leading them, all sorts of different things on top of what I've already learned about them."
McDaniel did go on a bit with his answer, summarizing that he's both White and Thompson in tough situations and would continue to do so this week leading up to the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.
He ended by saying all information would be evaluated to determine the most suitable guy to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
THE BIG DECISION AHEAD
The official depth chart, which the Dolphins only produce because it's a league requirement, lists White as the second-team quarterback behind Tua and ahead of Thompson. However, it's Thompson who has gotten the first action between the two in the first two preseason games.
The latter could be seen as an indication that Thompson actually could be ahead in the competition. However, McDaniel's comment might suggest that he's looking to test White more by having him play with third-string offensive teammates and, as mentioned, finishing the Washington game with rookie wide receiver Je'Quan Burton at running back because Chris Brooks was injured. McDaniel wanted to avoid putting Raheem Mostert or De'Von Achane back in the game.
The Dolphins will have to reduce their active roster to 53 players by next Tuesday at 4:00 PM, and one major question is whether they'll keep both White and Thompson because of the new emergency third quarterback rule — that player can now be on the practice squad — could make a difference.
As for who will win the No. 2 job, it still says here it will be Mike White because he's just a more consistent quarterback, but maybe it wouldn't be a shocker if it went the other way.
It would be surprising to see the Dolphins go outside the organization for their second quarterback.
For one, there aren't appealing alternatives out there, and that includes Tannehill. The former Dolphins first-round pick could be a better scheme fit for an offense that calls for quick decision-making in the pocket.
Beyond Tannehill, there aren't any QBs on the market who remotely move the needle. And as for the idea of scouring the waiver wire after August 27, why would anyone think it would be a better option to bring in somebody whose previous team didn't deem worthy enough of not only the No. 2 job but even a roster spot — because we don't see teams cutting a dependable third quarterback. Oh, and that new quarterback would have less than two weeks to learn the offense in time for the start of the regular season.
So, yeah, like it or not, the Dolphins' backup quarterback will be Mike White or Skylar Thompson. And, yes, it would be nice if either or both had lit it up in the first two games of the preseason, but let's always remember that preseason games mean only some things in the grand scope.