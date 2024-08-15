All Dolphins

McDaniel Provides Bradley Chubb Update

The Pro Bowl edge defender is working his way back from his 2023 knee injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex in July.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex in July. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
While the Miami Dolphins got one of their star edge defenders back at practice this week, the other continues to work his way back from a serious injury and continues to make steady progress.

That was the update about two-time Pro Bowl selection Bradley Chubb that head coach Mike McDaniel provided before a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Chubb sustained a torn ACL late in the Week 17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, a little more than a month after Jaelan Phillips went down with a torn Achilles tendon in the Black Friday victory against the New York Jets.

Phillips has practiced all week after being activated off the active/Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, while Chubb remains on the list.

Chubb has been spotted at practice on a regular basis, though he has not observed during conditioning work on the perimeter of the practice fields in recent weeks.

McDaniel, though, said everything was progressing smoothly in Chubb's recovery.

"It's going much like the ongoing conversations been about Jalen Phillips and that like no timeline, making sure that he has no setbacks," McDaniel said. "So he's progressing and we will (be) making sure that when he's on the field, he's there to stay. So he's doing a great job understanding his role to the team. Very important player for this team.

"Might be one of the most, if not the most popular player on the team. I don't think there's a teammate that he can't reach. And with that connectivity, there's some responsibility that goes there for the organization. So he's being very wise beyond his years in terms of making sure that he doesn't, in a heat of competitiveness, overstep boundaries too soon. So happy with where he's at."

DECISION TIME COMING REGARDING CHUBB

The fact he has yet to practice this summer leaves some question as to whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, and a clear answer should be provided August 27 when the Dolphins have to get down to the 53-player limit.

At that time, the Dolphins will have to decide whether to move Chubb to the active roster or move him to reserve/PUP, which would sideline him for at least the first four games of the 2024 regular season.

Chubb is one of three players still on PUP, along with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and guard Isaiah Wynn.

