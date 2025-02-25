McDaniel Pushes Back Against Idea Tyreek Issues Had Welker Fired
INDIANAPOLIS — The notion of Tyreek Hill getting Wes Welker fired as Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach gained some traction in recent days, but head coach Mike McDaniel is pushing back at that notion.
Speaking at the scouting combine Tuesday morning, McDaniel denied the idea that issues getting Tyreek Hill under control led to Welker being fired.
"I could see why one could come to that conclusion," McDaniel said. "However, it wasn't at all. I have a high regard for Wes Welker, and generally, in my position, I have to do the hard thing, which in this case is look past the relationship. And for me, I take the job and the responsibility of being a head coach super serious, and I don't play with people's livelihoods. So for for me, when it's very important that I outline specifically what I'm looking for on the front end with with a coach, and in certain situations those things can't be delivered upon, who else is going to do the hard but right thing? That's my job. But it was motivated in things that were much beyond what happened with Tyreek during the season."
Hill has been in the news since the end of the season, starting with McDaniel pointing out afterward that players being late for meetings had been a big problem in 2024.
Welker was one of two coaches fired after the 2024 season, along with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.
Welker has since been replaced by former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Robert Prince, while Craig Aukerman replaced Crossman as special teams coordinator.