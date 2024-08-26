McDaniel Still Confident In Defense Despite Injuries
Mike McDaniel announced on Monday morning that Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode will start the season on the PUP list, which will keep them out of action for the first four weeks.
McDaniel is still excited about what he does have on the edge with young players such as Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara.
"I think there is adversity and there is an opportunity," McDaniel said, "I think we have had much talk about it and it has been pretty obvious the injuries we have gone through at that particular position. So, you know, really, at this stage, whether it's a rookie or a young player at that position, I know a lot more than I usually would in terms of where they're at with their games."
McDaniel said the young players have made mistakes in practice but are the first to clean up and avoid repeating them.
"I think the biggest thing is that you want to see continued progression without half, because there's so much ground to gain, And I have seen a ton of that," McDaniel said. "There's been days that all of our young guys, have as they would say it, not a good day. And those are irrelevant to me if and only if things are approved upon."
McDaniel said two games are scheduled to open the season on Sunday and then play again on Thursday night. He said things are going to have to be cleaned up awfully quickly to get ready for the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
"During the season you're going to have to stuff well week one and you're going to do stuff poorly week one," McDaniel said. "Guess what, Week two in this case, it will happen in just a couple of days, And then you have to do that. And the idea is that in the National Football League, if you don't do something well, teams will take advantage of it."
According to McDaniel, the problem is that mistakes end up on tape. Once they are on tape, they are there for everyone to see, especially your opponents.
"So you have to get stuff fixed, which is what's been so konumental for watching these guys get these reps, is I'm not just saying I need to see progression. I need to because the second we are able to adjust something in your game or identify that something is lacking, needs improvement, you better fix it."
McDaniel then gave an example of what could happen if something is not fixed from game one to game two,
"Listen, if you're not on the backside run, chasing appropriately, you'll turn the page and you'll get three bootlegs on you," McDaniel said. "And then you play the next week, you've got to show that you'll stop the boot with that same guy, or they're going to keep running and they'll test you early."
McDaniel is excited about the chance at experimentation. He knows he has players who can learn and adjust.
"I already know what's coming, good and bad plays regardless. How are you able to adjust your game as the scheme necessitates each day?
"And that's what I'm really pumped about that group."