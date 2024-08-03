McDaniel Talks Tyreek, Ramsey, Ezukanma, and More
Touching on the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's pre-practice media session Saturday:
-- McDaniel provided a sort-of update on wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who has missed the last few practices. The major point here is that McDaniel said his absence was not related to the neck injury that kept him on IR most of last season and that Ezukanma would be back before too long.
-- The Dolphins were supposed to practice at Hard Rock Stadium in front of fans Saturday, but that idea had to be scrapped because of the weather forecast. McDaniel said the players were "really geeked" for the idea of practicing in front of what McDaniel estimated would have been some 30,000 fans.
-- McDaniel's quick reaction (before he expounded) on Tyreek Hill being named the No. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 list: "Appropriate."
-- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey earned the orange jersey based on his performance at practice Thursday and McDaniel explained what he did. "He's a player that's decided that he wants to dictate the terms. There's guys that have been on the roster that are developing, just as I talk about Tyreek developing, and Zach Sieler and Jevon Holland are making huge (strides)."
-- McDaniel addressed the topic of the "cheat motion," in light of the commotion created by a report about a new rule, which actually is more about a new emphasis on making sure receivers don't abruptly stop or move toward the line of scrimmage at the snap. McDaniel pointed out the Dolphins will be well aware of the rules considering GM Chris Grier is a member of the competition committee.
"We're either adjusting or catering to any sort of rule emphasis and we're going to try to keep it that way. I think, as it reads, the emphasis is clearly stated. If you interpret that as exclusively timing motions. You better not simulate the snap count, not move forward. And our motions will have to be legal for them to work unless we just wanna run minus five yard plays. So I think we're fine with that. We'll always cater to the rules and I think to simulate the snap is illegal and we should not do that."