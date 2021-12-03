Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins could be without five players for the game at Hard Rock Stadium, but the New York Giants have even more question marks

The Miami Dolphins had every player on their active roster take part in practice Friday, but they still listed five players as question marks for the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Three of those players were listed as doubtful, and that group was highlighted by newly acquired running back Phillip Lindsay, who's been dealing with an ankle injury. If he doesn't play that could lead to the Dolphins deciding to elevate veteran Duke Johnson and rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad, though the Dolphins clearly could make do with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird.

Also listed as doubtful were tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring), who both missed the game against Carolina last Sunday because of their injuries.

Rookie third-round pick Hunter Long played 24 snaps in Shaheen's absence against Carolina and he likely would be active again.

The two players listed as questionable were rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips (hip) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow). Jones missed the game against Carolina because of his injury. Phillips missing the game against the Giants would be disappointing considering how much he's come on in recent weeks.

There was good news Friday regarding guard Robert Hunt (back) and safety Jevon Holland (ankle), who both remained on the injury report but were full participants and not given game status designations (meaning they'll be available).

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (glute) and Preston Williams (knee) both were removed from the injury report altogether Friday.

As we noted in our Thursday notebook, DeVante Parker and Michael Deiter do not appear on the injury report because they're not yet on the active roster, though that could change before Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

GIANTS FINAL INJURY REPORT

The Dolphins' injury report paled compared to that of the Giants, who had 10 players with game status designations.

Four were ruled out, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (quad). The other two were LB Trent Harris (ankle) and TE Kaden Smith (knee).

The two players listed as doubtful were rookie first-round pick WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad). Toney did not practice Friday, while Shepard was limited.

Among the four players listed as questionable were veteran starting right tackle Nate Solder (elbow), who did not practice Friday, and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), who was limited.

The other two players listed as questionable are wide receiver John Ross (illness/quad) and fullback Cullen Gillespie (calf).