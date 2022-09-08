Breaking Down All Sorts of 2022 Dolphins Odds

With the start of the NFL season upon us (finally), it's time to check out how oddsmakers are viewing the Miami Dolphins in terms of team success and individual accomplishments.

Here's a comprehensive list of odds on several different betting propositions from BetOnline:

DOLPHINS SEASON ODDS

Winning the Super Bowl: 40/1 (tied for 16th) ... What stands out here is the fact the Dolphins odds have gotten longer (from 33/1) since March 28

Winning the AFC: 20/1 (tied for ninth)

Winning the AFC East: 17/4 (second behind Buffalo)

Finishing with the Most Overall Wins in the NFL: 50/1

Division Final Standings (in order of odds): 2nd (8/5), 3rd (9/5), 1st (17/4), 4th (5/1)

Regular Season Over/Under: 8.5 wins

Odds to Make the Playoffs: No -170, Yes +140

Of those, it certainly would seem the over 8.5 wins would be the best bet considering the team was 9-8 in 2021 and made several significant acquisitions since then, such as Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and Melvin Ingram. The schedule appears tougher than it was last year, but the team clearly is more talented.

PLAYER HONOR ODDS

MVP: Tua Tagovailoa 50/1

Comeback Player of the Year: Raheem Mostert 66/1

Most Passing Yards: Tua Tagovailoa 30/1

Passing TD Leader: Tua Tagovailoa 40/1

Most Interceptions: Tua Tagovailoa 20/1

Rushing Leader: None

Rushing TD Leader: Chase Edmonds 40/1

Receiving Yards Leader: Tyreek Hill 25/1, Jaylen Waddle 50/1

Most Receptions: Jaylen Waddle 20/1, Tyreek Hill 25/1

Receiving TD Leader: Tyreek Hill 18/1, Jaylen Waddle 50/1 ... Interesting in those last three categories with the perception being that Waddle will catch more passes, but Hill will have the longer gains and the touchdowns

Sack Leader: Emmanuel Ogbah 50/1, Jaelan Phillips 50/1

Defensive Player of the Year: Xavien Howard 66/1

Offensive Rookie of the Year: None

Defensive Rookie of the Year: None ... This isn't surprising considering the Dolphins didn't have a first- or second-round pick as the result of the Tyreek Hill trade

Coach of the Year: Mike McDaniel 14/1

DOLPHINS PLAYER OVER/UNDERS

Note: In over/unders, a betting line is set, and the bettor picks whether the player will go over or under that total. Since oddsmakers always want to have equal betting action on both sides (over and under), these represent a good starting point in terms of predictions.

QB Tua Tagovailoa — 3850.5 passing yards, 23.5 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

WR Tyreek Hill — 82.5 receptions, 995.5 yards, 7.5 touchdowns

WR Jaylen Waddle — 87.5 receptions, 950.5 yards, 6 touchdowns

TE Mike Gesicki — 50.5 receptions, 600.5 yards, 3.5 touchdowns

CB Xavien Howard — 4.5 interceptions

DE Emmanuel Ogbah — 8.5 sacks

LB Jaelan Phillips — 8.5 sacks

Of those, Hill over 82.5 catches looks pretty solid at this time and it's always dangerous to underestimate Howard, so taking him over 4.5 interceptions looks good. And remember those are suggested for entertainment purposes only.