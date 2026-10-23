Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Week 7 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins again will be looking for their first victory of the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era when they return from their bye to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 7 Dolphins-Jets matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-5) vs. NEW YORK JETS (2-4)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

FanDuel line: Jets by 4.5 (over/under 39.5)

SERIES HISTORY

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 62-57-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 7, 2025 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 10

Sept. 29, 2025 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Jets 21

Jan. 5, 2025 at New York — Jets 32, Dolphins 20

Dec. 8, 2024 at Miami — Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (OT)

Dec. 17, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Jets 0

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

QB coach Kevin Patullo, TE coach Ron Middleton

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, K Jason Sanders

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Defensive coordinator Brian Duker, safeties coach Ryan Slowik

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

JETS SCOUTING REPORT

The Jets, much like the Dolphins, still are in rebuilding mode two years removed from ending the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment. This is a relatively young team under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn, though the Jets appear on the right track with the promising early returns on their three rookie first-round picks — edge David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. The Jets have another three first-round picks next year and it's widely expected that's how they hope to land their quarterback of the future. In the meantime, it's 36-year-old veteran Geno Smith running the offense in his second stint with the team after first arriving as a second-round pick in 2013.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The best place to start here is that the Dolphins have owned the Jets lately, winning 14 of the past 17 matchups, including a season sweep last year. The Jets might be a better team than they were in 2025 when they struggled offensively with Justin Fields at quarterback, but they still rank in the bottom third of every significant offensive statistical category. While Smith has an impressive passer rating, he's also taken an awful lot of sacks. The Dolphins are coming off two good performances with their running game and the Jets have been very inconsistent with their run defense.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

When a team is 0-5, the reasons a team could lose should be obvious. While the bye may have helped the Dolphins in many ways, this remains a very young team lacking in talent across the roster. The Jets defense doesn't have the big names anymore after the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but they can play good football at times, evidenced by the fact New York held three of first six opponents to under 200 total yards.

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

This game was highlighted from the start as one of those best opportunities for the Dolphins during this full-blown rebuilding season, and nothing has changed that outlook. The Jets — to borrow an expression — pretty much are who we thought they were, a young team that's not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, good enough to be a tough out but also never an overwhelming opponent. The Dolphins haven't played since that disappointing Week 5 loss against Cincinnati when they took a step back after competitive games against Kansas City and Minnesota, so it's difficult to gauge what kind of performance they'll offer. The Dolphins will defeat the Jets this season, but we're thinking it'll happen in the rematch in five weeks. Final Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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