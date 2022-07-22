Dolphins Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes this offseason hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2000.

The team hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as its head coach, acquired highly touted offensive players like offensive tackle Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, and kept their entire 2021 starting defense together.

In order to prepare fans for a pivotal season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

We continue our series with the cornerbacks.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACK OUTLOOKS

Xavien Howard

2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 5 INTs, 16 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pick-six, 1 fumble returned for a touchdown

2022 Outlook: Howard has been Miami’s marquee coverage corner for the past several years, and the team did nothing to change that this offseason. In fact, Howard signed a new deal, adding $50.69 million to his previous contract this offseason.

The big question for Howard in 2022 will be his health. He’s played in 16 games each of the past two seasons, but he does have a history of knee injuries.

RELATED: HOWARD'S PLACE AMONG NFL CORNERBACKS AND IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

Byron Jones

2021 Stats: 58 tackles, 10 passes defended, 0 INTs, 1 forced fumble

2022 Outlook: Jones is entering his third season in Miami as the team's starting outside cornerback opposite Howard.

Jones has been solid in coverage since leaving the Cowboys, but he hasn’t reached his 2018 ceiling (second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl) just yet. He’s still a perfect fit for Miami’s heavy man-coverage scheme, and his consistent coverage forces quarterbacks to target Howard, who capitalizes by creating turnovers.

It’s hard to imagine that dynamic changing this season.

Nik Needham

2021 Stats: 59 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 passes defended, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pick-six

2022 Outlook: Since joining the Dolphins as a UDFA following the 2019 NFL draft, Needham has turned himself into a solid NFL cornerback.

Needham is a versatile cornerback and he figures to reprise his role as the team’s primary slot cornerback this season while also garnering matchup-specific reps on the outside. His versatility and overall reliable coverage should give him plenty of opportunities despite not technically being an every-game starter.

Noah Igbinoghene

2021 Stats: 7 games played (1 start), 6 tackles

2022 Outlook: This is a big season for the 2020 30th overall pick. Igbinoghene has struggled since entering the league out of Auburn, including last season, which featured him missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and being inactive for another six games.

This season, Igbinoghene has a chance to earn Miami’s fourth cornerback spot, a role that will see playing time thanks to the NFL’s move toward spread concepts.

If he can’t turn it around this season, Igbinoghene might not have a place in Miami for much longer.

Trill Williams

2021 Stats: Played in 1 game

2022 Outlook: Williams made the Dolphins' 53-man roster last season after going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2021.

Like Igbinoghene, Williams will have an opportunity to compete for Miami’s fourth cornerback role during training camp. He was inactive for 12 games last season, but his college film shows a player with the body type and man-coverage skill set Miami usually covets at cornerback.

Keion Crossen

2021 Stats(New York Giants): 13 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack

2022 Outlook: Crossen is one of the more experienced players competing for Miami’s fourth cornerback spot during training camp. He played 441 total snaps for the Texans from 2019-20 and overlapped with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer with the Patriots in 2018.

Crossen likely will be a consistent contributor on special teams regardless of how many reps he gets on defense.

D’Angelo Ross

2021 Stats (New England Patriots): 3 games played (1 start), 3 tackles

2022 Outlook: Ross’ only start last season came against the Dolphins in week 18 when he recorded his three total tackles.

Ross is listed as a “DB” on Miami’s roster, meaning he probably will get an opportunity to compete at both safety and cornerback, but due to Miami’s depth in its safety room, Ross’ best chance to make the 53-man is at cornerback.

His 5-9, 190-pound frame projects best as a slot cornerback.

Quincy Wilson

2021 Stats: Missed season with an ankle injury

2022 Outlook: Wilson is another player with the “DB” designation on Miami’s roster. Since the cornerback room is lacking some depth, this is Wilson’s best chance to make an impact in 2022.

Wilson last saw significant playing time in 2019 with the Colts before playing four games with the Jets in 2020. He does profile as a player capable of playing outside, inside and safety, which could earn him a spot as a versatile backup.

Elijah Hamilton

2021 Stats (Louisiana Tech): 23 tackles, 1 pass defended

2022 Outlook: Hamilton signed with the Dolphins as a UDFA out of Louisiana Tech following the conclusion of the 2022 draft.

Hamilton has the size and speed profile Miami likes with its outside cornerbacks. He will have to prove he can contribute on special teams to earn a 53-man roster spot or make the team’s practice squad.

Kader Kohou

2021 Stats (Texas A&M-Commerce): 24 total tackles, 6 passes defended

2022 Outlook: Kohou is in the same position as Hamilton. He signed with the Dolphins as a UDFA out of Texas A&M-Commerce following the 2022 draft.

Kohou is listed at 5-11 and ran a 4.50 40-yard dash this offseason, which puts him firmly in the mix with Hamilton, Ross and Wilson for a depth cornerback position. The more likely scenario has him sticking around on Miami’s practice squad.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACK SUPERLATIVES

Best Man Coverage: Xavien Howard

Best Ball Skills: Xavien Howard

Best Run Defender: Byron Jones

Breakout Candidate: Noah Igbinoghene

Most Underrated: Nik Needham

KEY DOLPHINS QUESTIONS AT CB

Who will fill Miami’s fourth cornerback role?

This is by far the most important question Miami will have to answer at cornerback this season. Howard, Jones and Needham have Miami’s primary cornerback positions locked down. Howard and Jones will line up on the outside, while Needham plays the slot with an occasional rep outside.

However, more teams in the NFL are using four-wide-receiver sets, forcing opposing defenses to put four cornerbacks on the field. That player also will serve as the team’s first backup if one of their top three cornerbacks misses time with an injury.

It’s an important position, and the Dolphins must choose from mostly unknown or players who haven’t performed well in recent years to fill it. Igbinoghene, Williams, Crossen and Wilson feel like the top contenders.

Igbinoghene’s familiarity with the scheme and natural athletic ability make him a strong candidate, but he struggled to get in the lineup last season. Williams is a player Miami’s defensive staff likes since he made the 53-man roster last offseason, but he played in only one game last season.

Crossen and Wilson have more experience than both Igbinoghene and Williams, but their coverage grades and stats leave a lot to be desired.

This could shape up to be one of the more contested battles during training camp.

Can Byron Jones regain his All-Pro form?

When Jones signed a five-year contract with the Dolphins during the 2020 offseason, he was the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback at the time. Jones has provided Miami with solid cornerback play, but he hasn’t quite lived up to his contract just yet.

Jones has never accounted for a lot of interceptions or turnovers, but his 2018 All-Pro season and 2019 season proved he could be so dominant in coverage that quarterbacks wouldn’t even look his way.

He was targeted 122 times in 2018 and 2019 compared to being targeted 147 times in 2020 and 2021. It’s also important to note Jones played fewer snaps in his two years with the Dolphins than in his final two seasons with the Cowboys (because of injuries).

Jones is still a quality starting cornerback, but if he can get back to his All-Pro form this season, Miami might have an argument for the best cornerback duo in the NFL.