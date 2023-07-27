Dolphins 2023 Camp Day 2: Practice Observations

All three quarterbacks had solid performances on a day unfortunately overshadowed by the Jalen Ramsey injury

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the second practice (day 2) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- Unfortunately, nothing that happened during practice was anywhere near as significant as cornerback Jalen Ramsey being taken off the field on a cart after sustaining an apparent knee injury.

-- In addition to the four players on PUP, five others were missing from practice Thursday, including edge defender Jaelan Phillips, who came up limping after a pass play in the first practice, though he did finish that practice. Also sitting out were safety Brandon Jones, DB Trill Williams, WR Freddie Swain and CB Keion Crossen, With Jones and Williams both coming back from a torn ACL, it's entirely possible the Dolphins could have them on a day-on/day-off schedule.

-- It was fullback Alec Ingold who wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day Wednesday.

-- The three quarterbacks (excluding rookie free agent James Blackmon) all had solid performances, and we easily can say this was Mike White's best practice since he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason. His best throw of the session was a seam completion to Jaylen Waddle where he showed some zip, something we haven't seen often from him so far.

-- Cornerback Kader Kohou had the first interception of camp during a 7-on-7 session when he stepped in front of Tyreek Hill to pick off Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins' starting quarterback was on target the rest of practice.

-- Tua's first pass was a nice out to Waddle in a 7-on-7 and he later connected with Hill on a 20-, 25-yard pass near the sideline.

-- Tagovailoa and the other quarterbacks were victimized by drops throughout practice, as it was not a glorious day for the receivers.

-- Hill dropped an intermediate-range pass from Tua over the middle after beating Xavien Howard inside; rookie tight end Elijah Higgins had a drop for a second consecutive day, this one from Skylar Thompson; and Erik Ezukanma failed to come up with a low but very catchable pass from Tua running toward the sideline

-- The big play of the day was a 68-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Braxton Berrios, who got behind rookie second-round pick Cam Smith.

-- After having solid practices in the offseason and Wednesday, this was a tough day for Smith. In addition to the long touchdown allowed, he clearly made contact early on wide receiver Braylon Sanders on a short pass in a 7-on-7 session.

-- Before he was injured, Ramsey also came up with a gem when he ran with Waddle step for step down the left sideline and jumped to break up a deep throw from Tua.

-- Rookie free agent Mitchell Agude made his presence felt in one particular three-play sequence when he got to Thompson for a would-be sack and two plays later tagged running back De'Von Achane in the backfield after getting penetration at the line.

-- Second-year linebacker Channing Tindall also was more noticeable, though he did drop a would-be interception from Thompson in the middle of the field.

-- Rookie free agent cornerback Ethan Bonner had a nice pass breakup on a Thompson pass intended for Higgins. Bonner later had a pass breakup on a deep pass intended for Hill, but he got bailed out because Thompson underthrew his receiver after he had gotten separation downfield.

-- Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis had a productive day in run defense.

-- Linebacker David Long Jr. met Myles Gaskin in the backfield on a running play.

-- Linebacker Cameron Goode quickly got past tackle Kion Smith at the line of scrimmage and made a beeline for White.

