Dolphins 2023 Camp: July 31 Practice Observations

What stood out during the fifth practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the fifth practice (day 6) of Miami Dolphins training camp Monday:

-- The Dolphins practiced in front of their fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the second time this summer, and this time it was Cedric Ogbuehi and rookies Ryan Hayes and Alama Uluave who went near the fans at the start to pump up the fans in attendance.

-- Tackle Terron Armstead dressed and did some conditioning work after doing stretching with the offensive linemen and he will be activated off PUP at some point Monday.

-- Wide receiver Freddie Swain was back at practice after being out a couple of days with an undisclosed injury.

-- Players not spotted at practice were running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (second practice he's missed) and cornerback Keion Crossen, who has been out since the first day. Brandon Jones and Trill Williams again each wore a red (non-contact) jersey and were kept out of team sessions.

-- Running back Raheem Mostert wore the orange jersey as the top performer from Sunday.

-- This wasn't a practice that featured a lot of "wow moments" like we saw Sunday, though we did see the second interception of camp (from Justin Bethel) and a very strong performance in run defense by linebacker David Long Jr.

-- Before 11-on-11 sessions, there was some one-on-one work with defensive linemen against offensive linemen in pass-rushing situations, and center Dan Feeney stood out in that exercise. It also should be noted that Christian Wilkins and Liam Eichenberg and Raekwon Davis and Connor Williams each traded wins in head-to-head battles,

-- Bethel's pick came on the first play of 11-on-11s on a pass intended for second-year wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who didn't do a great job of coming back and fighting for the ball.

-- Having said that, Ezukanma was outstanding the rest of practice, looking again like the player we saw last summer.

-- On the first day the team wore pads, rookie nose tackle Brandon Pili met Mostert in the hole, but then decided to throw him down to the ground — something he's going to hear about.

-- Long was in the backfield on a couple of running plays and also thumped backs after short gains.

-- Something that's going to drive Mike McDaniel crazy were a couple of false starts and motion penalties, including one on tight end Eric Saubert.

-- Tua Tagovailoa didn't have any long completions on this day, but had some nice throws at or inside the numbers, including one to tight end Durham Smythe and another to Ezukanma.

-- His best throw, though, came when he stepped up to get away from pass rushers and threw a pass near the sideline to Tyreek Hill before Hill made his break.

-- The defense again had its share of would-be sacks, from Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Sieler won a one-on-one battle with Feeney to get to Tua.

-- Wilkins also had a tackle for loss on a running play.

-- Rookie cornerback Cam Smith had a couple of nice pass breakups, though he did drop a potential interception after he jumped a route on a short Mike White pass intended for fullback John Lovett.

-- Skylar Thompson's longest completion went to tight end Isaiah Higgins, who beat Bethel making a play on the ball.

-- Thompson missed out on a long completion when Jaylen Waddle failed to come down with a deep pass down the right sideline. While Waddle had to extend to try to make the catch, it appeared it went through his hands and that's the kind of catch that Waddle needs to start making if he's going to universally be considered elite.

-- White had a nice completion when he changed his arm angle in the face of pressure to hit Waddle across the middle.

-- The last play of practice featured a would-be sack by Phillips at one end and Waddle and safety Jevon Holland fighting for a Tua pass down the field, with the ball falling to the ground.

