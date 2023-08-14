Poupart's 2023 Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Breaking down how things stack up for the Miami Dolphins after their first preseason game

While the overall performance for the Miami Dolphins in their 19-3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener was less than overwhelming, there still were some noteworthy individual performances.

The question now is whether those performances were enough to move the needle when it comes to players being able to earn either a roster spot or a bigger role on offense, defense or special teams.

With the first preseason game now done and a second set of joint practices with the Houston Texans coming up this week, it's a good time to revisit our roster projection, which again won't be dramatically different but will feature some tweaks based on the developments of the past week.

So here we go with All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart's third 53-man roster projection of 2023:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Off: None

Changes: None

Analysis: We've seen other media outlets suggesting that Thompson now is off the 53 after he threw two interceptions against Atlanta, but that's a major overreaction from here. And, as we indicated before, a big factor here will be the new rule allowing for an emergency quarterback on game day — provided that third QB is on the active roster. So, basically, every team has an extra incentive to keep three QBs on their 53, and the Dolphins did that anyway last year before the rule change.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Myles Gaskin

Off: Chris Brooks (R), Salvon Ahmed

Changes: Gaskin in, Ahmed out

Analysis: We're still not convinced it's a lock the Dolphins will keep four halfbacks, but assuming they do, what Gaskin did against Atlanta was very impressive and it's also more and more apparent that Achane and Ahmed have a very similar skill set with Achane clearly having a higher ceiling. Brooks has looked good at every turn and he's a lock for the practice squad if another team doesn't pick him up.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma

Off: River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Keke Coutee, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Nothing has changed here, other than Coutee replacing Freddie Swain on the roster. Wilson remains the X-factor here because he likely wouldn't be on the 53-man roster if not for the fact he's guaranteed $5 million in 2023. Cracraft worked his way onto the active roster last year after starting off on the practice squad and he's a player that McDaniel clearly likes.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Elijah Higgins (R)

Off: Tanner Conner, Julian Hill (R), Tyler Kroft

Changes: Higgins in, Kroft out

Analysis: Yes, we keep going back and forth between Kroft and Higgins and the third and last tight end on the roster, and we're starting to come around to the idea the Dolphins will keep Higgins to see what he can become at the NFL level.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton

Off: Geron Christian, Robert Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes (R), James Tunstall, Alama Uluave (R)

Changes: Cotton in

Analysis: The Dolphins had eight offensive linemen on the 53 pretty much all of 2023, andwe were tempted in the first two projections to add a ninth because there are more viable options at the bottom of this group than in years past, and now we've decided to go ahead and do it. What convinced us was the performance of Cotton in camp, which we say has solidified his roster spot.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel

Off: Cameron Goode, Garrett Nelson (R), Mitchell Agude (R), Randy Charlton (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Goode, Nelson and Agude all have shown good things in camp and one of them probably would end up on the 53-man roster if it weren't for Ogbah having a $15 million guaranteed salary. With Van Ginkel, remember that he can be used as a swing guy lining up inside and outside.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

On the 53: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Brandon Pili (R)

Off: Josiah Bronson, Brandon Pili (R), Jaylen Twyman, Da'Shawn Hand

Changes: Pili in, Hand and Twyman out

Analysis: This remains the position where we're likely to see the most movement between now and Sept. 10, but Pili has been consistent enough lately to think he's got a really good chance to making the roster as a rookie free agent.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

On the 53: Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Off: Aubrey Miller (R), Mike Rose

Changes: None

Analysis: There appeared to be a battle brewing for the final spot between Tindall and Miller, the undrafted rookie from Jackson State, but Tindall was productive in the preseason game and has separated himself.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith (R), Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple

Off: Justin Bethel, Tino Ellis, Bryce Thompson, Ethan Bonner (R), Keion Crossen, Nik Needham (PUP), Jamal Perry, Parry Nickerson

Changes: None

Analysis: Injuries are a key factor here because Ramsey will be on the initial 53 but then placed on IR and one of those on the "off" list will go back to the active roster, with the battle for that spot looking pretty wide open. Needham, meanwhile, looks like somebody who is going to begin the season on PUP, which will keep him out for the first four games.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (5)

On the 53: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams

Off: Keidron Smith (R), Myles Dorn, Verone McKinley III

Changes: None

Analysis: We're keeping the same five here based on our belief that Williams will pick it up after being very quiet so far in camp coming back from his torn ACL, but Smith definitely is worth watching because he keeps showing up and making himself noticeable.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Off: None

Changes: None

Analysis: The Dolphins have made it easy for us here.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.