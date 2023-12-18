Dolphins 2023 Week 15 Snap Count Observations

Cedrick Wilson Jr., Elijah Campbell and Alec Ingold were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the New York Jets

Here's what stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 30-0 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

-- As a reminder, the inactive list was headed by injured starters Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt and DeShon Elliott, and also included LB Jason Pierre-Paul, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

-- Wide receiver Robbie Chosen and cornerback Eli Apple were back in the lineup after being inactive in recent games.

-- Because of the lopsided victory, every single active player got in the game.

-- Four players got their only snaps on special teams: CB Justin Bethel, LB Channing Tindall, CB Cam Smith, and RB Darrynton Evans, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Despite the margin, the teams had an almost even number of offensive snaps, with the Dolphins having a 61-58 advantage in that department.

-- Because of injuries (or precautionary measures), only two players were on the field for all 61 offensive snaps, and that was guards Robert Jones and Lester Cotton.

-- Terron Armstead and Liam Eichenberg, who came into the game nursing injuries that had them listed as questionable on the final injury report, were pulled in the late stages and replaced by Kion Smith and newcomer Jonotthan Harrison, respectively.

-- Right tackle Austin Jackson played 29 snaps before leaving after apparently aggravating his oblique injury and was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who then moved over to left tackle for the eight snaps that Armstead sat out at the end of the game.

-- With Tyreek Hill inactive, it was Cedrick Wilson Jr. who started opposite Jaylen Waddle and he wound up leading the wide receivers in snaps with 47.

-- In his first appearance since Week 11, Chosen played 23 snaps, more than River Cracraft (8) and Chase Claypool (5) combined. Claypool did add 13 snaps on special teams.

-- Even with De'Von Achane nursing a toe injury that had him listed as questionable, the running back duties again were split almost exclusively between him and Raheem Mostert. They combined for 57 snaps, while Jeff Wilson Jr. got only eight.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Because of the score, the Dolphins were able to again use a lot of different players on defense, though injuries also were a factor.

-- Safeties Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell, who started in place of the injured Holland and Elliott, were the only two players on the field for all 58 defensive snaps.

-- Linebacker David Long Jr. was on the field for 93 percent of the defensive snaps, matching his season high (against Buffalo in Week 4).

-- Emmanuel Ogbah was limited to four defensive snaps (plus six on special teams) because of a hamstring injury), and that played a role in second-year linebacker Cameron Goode playing a career-high 20 snaps on defense. Goode had played 35 total defensive snaps in the first 13 games.

-- Because of the score, the Dolphins were able to keep Christian Wilkins to 42 defensive snaps, his third-lowest total of the season behind the Denver blowout in Week 3 and the comfortable victory against the Jets on Black Friday. Zach Sieler played 41 defensive snaps, also his third-lowest total behind the Denver game and first Jets game.

-- With Cam Smith leaving the game with a hamstring injury, CB Ethan Bonner played 11 defensive snaps in his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad and also got 13 snaps on special teams.

-- Used as the boundary corner in nickel situations, veteran Eli Apple played 44 defensive snaps after not seeing the field the previous five games (two DNP, three inactive).

-- As always, we close with the special teams, with Bethel leading the way with 18 snaps, followed by Goode and Tindall with 17 each. Among offensive players, Berrios led the way with 7.