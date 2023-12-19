Dolphins 2023 Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins went back as a consensus top five team after their Tyreek-less blowout of the New York Jets

The ease with which the Miami Dolphins handled the New York Jets without MVP candidate Tyreek Hill on Sunday certainly resonated with a lot of the national media, and it resulted in the team's biggest move up the rankings in a few weeks.

The Dolphins moved up an average of 1.1 spots in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and Pro Football Talk — after their 30-0 shutout of the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, combined with losses by the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins' average ranking is 4.7, up from 5.8, with their ranking ranging from 3 to 7. The Dolphins' biggest jump this week was three spots (by The Athletic), while the Dolphins somehow stayed in the same position in three different rankings.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 3 Previous: 5

Analysis: They showed against the Jets they could win a game without Tyreek Hill. Now comes a brutal stretch with the Cowboys, Ravens and Bills on the schedule.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Dolphins' bizarre Week 14 loss to the Titans still stings, but Sunday's dismantling of the Jets was a welcome response from a team that has a contender's record but faces plenty of questions about its credentials among the top tier. It was a big game for Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, who showed the offense could hold its own without Tyreek Hill and with the Jets taking away Miami's run game. But there was an even bigger statement from a defense that has lost multiple starters to injury in recent weeks. Even against a feckless Jets offense, allowing a net of 4 first-half yards (and only 103 for the game) was the kind of performance this group needed heading into a closing stretch against three heavyweights: Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo, the last of which could decide the AFC East in Week 18. We've been begging for a quality victory this season. Here is Miami's chance.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 7

Analysis: Even without Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa played a masterful game as Miami shut out the Jets. Now, a tough test awaits them with Dallas up next on the schedule.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 7

Analysis: Miami looked good without Tyreek Hill against a solid Jets defense, but the Dolphins have tougher tests coming up, starting with the Cowboys in Week 16. Having the speedster, who's battling an ankle injury, back soon is crucial for Mike McDaniel's outfit.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 7

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa said that his post-touchdown Jaylen Waddle celebration was an inside joke with teammates, but my thought is that it was also a message for us: I’m doing this without Tyreek Hill, too. The Dolphins had their offensive line anchor back as well. I wrote before the game that Hill should sit, because I thought it was a great opportunity for Tagovailoa to flex his muscle. Tattooing one of the better defenses in the league checks the box.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins answered their bizarre loss to the Titans with a dominant, shutout victory against the Jets. We already knew Miami could blow out teams with losing records. The biggest question mark is can it beat premium teams? The Dolphins will face three in a row to close out the season.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 5

Analysis: After giving up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Week 14, Miami’s defense was on a mission against the Jets in Week 15. The Dolphins sacked New York’s quarterbacks six times, picked them off twice, and held Gang Green to zero points and 1.9 yards per play. Sure, the Jets hardly represent elite offensive competition. But Miami’s defensive potential is through the roof, especially when the unit gets healthier. The Dolphins won’t get lucky enough to win without Tyreek Hill (ankle) every week, but they didn’t need him against New York as Jaylen Waddle posted eight catches for 142 yards and a score.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Dolphins proved they are a complete team as they destroyed the Jets without Tyreek Hill, thanks to Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert doing enough damage. The defense also is starting to make big plays all the time and is bound to grow in confidence after pitching a relentless shutout.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: Good news for the AFC team known for beating up tomato cans but not quality opponents – Sunday will bring a test against the Cowboys … and hopefully WR Tyreek Hill will be able to suit up for it.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 7

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa was really good on Sunday, and that came without Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are going to have to give Tagovailoa a huge contract extension soon, and he's earning it.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 5

Analysis: No Tyreek, no problem. When the Jets are the opponent.