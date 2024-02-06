Dolphins 2024 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

We're a little less than three months away from the 2024 NFL draft, but we all know that it's never too early for mock drafts.

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 and they should have plenty of options for the 21st overall selection.

As we head into free agency, the Dolphins' top needs appear to be on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary, so it makes sense that those are the positions that are being targeted in the various national mock drafts that have come out so far.

Here's our first roundup of the 2024 NFL draft season, along with the analysis associated with each pick.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com — IOL, Graham Barton, Duke

Barton is one of the safest linemen in this draft, offering great body control and legitimate multi-position flexibility. He has the talent to step in as a starting guard or center on Day 1.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com — IOL, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Mike McDaniel's offense could use an upgrade on the interior offensive line, and I believe Powers-Johnson has the movement skills and acumen to be effective inside at either guard or center. There's not a ton of worry about the hamstring strain that caused JPJ to drop out of the Senior Bowl being a long-term issue.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com — IOL, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Miami elects to build on a strength. I could see Thomas going much higher than 21st in the draft, but Tua Tagovailoa reaps the benefit in this scenario. Thomas gives the Dolphins some size -- without sacrificing speed -- alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Matt Miller, ESPN — DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins hits free agency this spring, and his replacement could be found at pick No. 21 if Miami doesn't re-sign him. Newton is a first-step magician who can either slip between blockers or straight-up run over them. The 6-foot-2 295-pounder had 7.5 sacks during the regular season while playing multiple alignments on the Illinois front. Put him at 3-technique in Miami, with a healthy cast of defensive ends such as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips around him, and Newton has the goods to make a Grady Jarrett-like impact.

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL, but with Xavien Howard missing multiple games and carrying a significant salary cap hit in 2024, that could be about to change. Adding Quinyon Mitchell in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft ensures little long-term drop-off. The Toledo Rockets cornerback is one of the best in this class as a pure playmaker.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports — IOL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Miami is facing some turnover along its interior offensive line this offseason. Troy Fautanu started at left tackle for the Huskies but may be best suited sliding inside at the next level.

PFF — IOL Troy Fautana, Washington

Connor Livesay, 33rd Team — IOL Graham Barton, Duke

With needs at center and left tackle, Graham Barton’s fit makes a ton of sense. Barton was a dominant left tackle at Duke during the last few years but impressed at center in his freshman year. Barton fills two needs for the Miami Dolphins as a long-term option at left tackle once Terron Armstead retires and a short-term option at center as a starter in 2024.

Destin Adams, A to Z Sports — DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

The Dolphins, at one point, looked like a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC, but their inability to stack up against the elite NFL teams became a clear problem throughout the regular season. And it appeared again in the playoffs, where the Chiefs knocked them out during wildcard weekend. The Dolphins now have to make changes on both sides of the ball, and one big decision they have to make will be impending free agent DT Christian Wilkins. If they elect to let him walk, a unique player that I think could be a fit with Miami is Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson. Robinson has the ability to play just about everywhere on the DL, which opens up a lot of possibilities for whatever team he lands with, but scouts that I have spoken to believe his best position is on the interior as a three-tech.