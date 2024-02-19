Checking out the latest projections for the first round, from QB Michael Penix Jr. to TE Ja'Tavion Sanders and a lot of O-linemen in between

We're a week away from the 2024 scouting combine in Indianapolis, so it's time for our second Miami Dolphins mock draft roundup of the year.

As was the case in the first installment, an offensive lineman remains the overwhelming choice as the projected pick for the Dolphins with the 21st overall selection.

Here are the latest projections, along with accompanying commentary:

The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler) — QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

I can't sit here and say Tua Tagovailoa is the future in Miami—and neither is Mike White or Skylar Thompson. Enter Michael Penix Jr., an advanced vertical passer who will lift the ceiling off of opposing secondaries on a consistent basis. Landing inside an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is an excellent cast for any quarterback, let alone one that's proven he can rip it to a multitude of spots on the football field.

PFF NFL Podcast — T Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Ringer (Benjamin Solak) — T Amarius Mims, Georgia

This is one of my favorite picks of the draft. Amarius Mims is about as exciting as any offensive lineman in this class. Injuries and a crowded Georgia offensive line room have kept him from accumulating many reps, and accordingly, he hasn’t shown his full potential. As Terron Armstead deals with worsening health issues and has a potential out in his contract after 2024, Mims gets a year of NFL coaching and tutelage before he’s pushed into a starting role.

ESPN (Field Yates) — G/T Troy Fautanu, Washington

It's uncertain whether Miami will have Terron Armstead back in 2024 and beyond, but regardless, Fautanu is a logical target for the Dolphins. He was a dominant left tackle during his time at Washington but has positional flexibility to kick inside. Guard Robert Hunt is headed toward free agency, and Fautanu has elite footwork and plays with an unmistakable fire.

Pro Football Network — OL Graham Barton, Duke

Note: Selected at No. 25 after the Dolphins move from 21 to 29 with a trade with the Detroit Lions and back up to 25 after a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins originally traded back with the Lions to No. 29 overall, but now, they make a move back up the board to acquire a top interior offensive lineman ahead of Tampa Bay.

With holes at both guard and center, the Dolphins can add Graham Barton as a five-position versatile blocker whose zone-blocking ability and tenacity would translate well.

Sports Illustrated — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Miami has the most explosive offensive weapons in the NFL, as well as a capable quarterback when he’s healthy. None of that will matter if they can’t rely on their offensive line, so upgrades at multiple spots should be on their radar. Powers-Johnson was one of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl this year, and his film proves he’s the rare center prospect worthy of a first-round pick.

PFF — T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The list of first-round targets for the Dolphins should start and end with the offensive line. As just a one-year starter, Guyton’s fundamentals need work, but his athletic potential is through the roof.

NFL.com (Dan Parr) — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

This looks good on an offensive lineman’s résumé, folks: Zero sacks allowed on 714 career pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Powers-Johnson steps right in at center, filling a void for Miami.

33rd Team (Marcus Mosher) — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

This isn't a perfect scheme fit, as Mike McDaniel usually prefers smaller, more athletic centers. But with Connor Williams set to hit free agency, the Miami Dolphins must improve this spot. Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the cleaner prospects in this class and would significantly upgrade the interior offensive line for the Dolphins.

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) — TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Sanders is an underappreciated prospect right now, partially because of his lack of targets with the Longhorns. He'll be a strong pro, excelling in Mike McDaniel's system as a foil to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) — OL Ryan Fautanu, Washington

Essentially every interior offensive lineman with NFL playing experience on Miami's roster is slated to hit free agency. One would think the Dolphins bring a few of those players back, but this stage of the first round is also a great opportunity for them to draft a player. Troy Fautanu has played left tackle at Washington but projects inside at the next level.

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

If Connor Williams isn't re-signed, uh yeah, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at center, and Powers-Johnson is one rather large and athletic blocker at that position.