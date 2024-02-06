The Miami Dolphins reportedly are adding former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to their coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins seemingly are retooling the defensive side of the coaching staff and have added a veteran defensive coordinator to work alongside Anthony Weaver, the newly hired defensive coordinator.

As first reported by NFL Network, the Dolphins are hiring Joe Barry as the team's new linebacker coach and run game coordinator.

Barry spent the past three seasons as Green Bay's defensive coordinator before being fired last month. Barry, who has been in the NFL since 2000, previously served as the Los Angeles Rams' assistant head coach and linebacker coach for four seasons, and the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Barry was run game coordinator, as well as linebackers coach, with the Rams in 2020 when they led the NFL in total defense and were third in run defense.

That was one of his three stints as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He also served as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008 — the Lions finished 0-16 in that 2008 season.

Barry's defenses in Washington and Detroit ranked between 28th and 32nd in the NFL based on yards allowed.

Detroit ranked dead last in yards and points in both of Barry’s seasons running the Lions’ defense.

Barry's Packers tenure had issues

Barry appeared to be on thin ice with the Packers as far back as the 2022 season when the Packers dropped from ninth overall in total defense to 17th. The Packers also finished 17th in total defense this season but climbed into the top 10 in fewest points allowed.

Run defense, however, was one of Green Bay's major issues under Barry. The Packers were ranked 28th against the run in 2023, down from 26th in 2022 after finishing 11th in 2021. They allowed four teams to rush for more than 200 yards against them in 2023.

With the season on the line in the divisional playoffs, Barry’s defense, which primarily played two-deep in the secondary, wilted once again.

Green Bay held a 21-17 lead with just more than 5 minutes left and needed just one stop to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Instead, San Francisco marched 69 yards in 12 plays and scored the go-ahead touchdown when Christian McCaffrey scored from 6 yards out.

How Barry fits into Mike McDaniel's retooled defensive staff will be interesting because the two have never worked together, and he's also never worked with Weaver, who joins Miami from Baltimore, where he served as the Ravens' defensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Is Campanile staying or going?

Anthony Campanile, who was a candidate for the Dolphins and other defensive coordinator openings this offseason, has served as Miami's linebackers coach since 2020.

Whether he'll continue to be on Miami's staff or if he's moving to another team or another role, is unclear at this time. Assistant coaches typically work on two-year contracts and have the opportunity to become free agents in February when their contracts expire.

Weaver replaced Vic Fangio, who left the Dolphins to become the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, and reportedly took safeties coach Joe Kasper with him to Philadelphia.

The Dolphins also have various assistant to position coach spots available, which includes assistant special teams coach and assistant defensive line coach. The Dolphins typically announce all the staff changes in one sweeping release when the entire staff is assembled.