Dolphins Pick Up Yet Another Houston Player

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins continue to pile up a collection of former Houston Texans players.

The latest is linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Friday afternoon, according to a league source, who confirmed the report from Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson.

Scarlett joins linebacker Benardrick McKinney and wide receiver Will Fuller V as players making the move from Houston to Miami this week.

Scarlett is an edge defender with extensive special teams experience, which clearly has been a focus for the Dolphins in free agency.

The 6-3, 236-pound Scarlett spent the past five season with the Texans after joining the team as a rookie free agent in 2016.

In those five, Scarlett played 56 games with 22 starts, including a career-high in 2019. That season, he finished with career highs in tackles (51) and sacks (3.5).

Scarlett missed five games last season when he was missed on injured reserve because of a fractured forearm.

This was the scouting report on Scarlett from Texans Daily Writer Anthony Wood:

Struggled early in the season but began to improve, just before he landed on injured reserve. Did little to prove he can be a starter moving forward, as such should be a special teams contender at most.

Scarlett becomes the 12th veteran acquisition for the Dolphins this offseason after — along with Fuller and McKinney — QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, WR Robert Foster, TE Cethan Carter, C Matt Skura, T Isaiah Wilson, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman and P Michael Palardy.