    Dolphins Among Favorites for 2025 Super Bowl

    The Miami Dolphins have produced four consecutive winning seasons

    Miami Dolphins

    It's never too early to look ahead in the NFL, and so we shouldn't be surprised that we already have odds for the 2025 Super Bowl almost three weeks before this year's Super Bowl is played.

    And, not surprisingly, the teams that make up the final four for the 2023 season — the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions — occupy spots in the top five favorites to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, according to the odds released by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

    The Miami Dolphins, more than a week removed from their wild-card playoff loss at Kansas City, came in seventh among the favorites, listed at +1500.

    The one negative aspect of the odds is that while Miami is seventh among all NFL teams in terms of odds, the Dolphins are only fifth in the loaded AFC Conference.

    Listed third among favorites between the Chiefs and Ravens are the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a disappointing home loss against those Chiefs and could see wholesale changes in the offseason, but still will have Josh Allen at quarterback to lead the way as they go for a fifth consecutive AFC East title.

    Tied for fifth place with the Lions at +1200 are the Cincinnati Bengals, with the obvious expectation they'll be formidable again in 2024 with the return of quarterback Joe Burrow.

    The 49ers are the favorites at +550, with the Chiefs at +850, Bills at +900 and Ravens at +950.

    The rest of the top 10 has the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys at +2000 and the Philadelphia Eagles at +2200.

    The Dolphins are one of four AFC teams with a winning record each of the past four seasons, along with Kansas City, Buffalo and Pittsburgh, but they're still looking for their first playoff victory since the 2000 season.

