NFL Tags And What They Mean for the Dolphins

NFL teams starting applying the franchise tag in waves, taking away some high-profile free agents from the market

The NFL free agent market looks different than it did a couple of days ago, as is the case around this time every year as teams either re-sign players or use the franchise tag.

More than a half-dozen pending free agents disappeared from the market this week, as multiple reports indicated that Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin, Jacksonville LT Cam Robinson, Carolina T Taylor Moton, New York Giants DT Leonard Williams, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Denver safety Justin Simmons and Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson all were getting the franchise tag.

The Miami Dolphins have not tagged any player, nor are they expected to do so.

But the news on this day did affect them in terms of what players they might seek in free agency.

And while the removal of certain players might affect them adversely, it could benefit them another way.

For example, Godwin certainly is somebody who could have been of interest to the Dolphins given their need for an upgrade at the wide receiver position.

Well, now, they won't be able to get Godwin. But the Dolphins also could use help at linebacker and Tampa Bay has two really good pending free agents in linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David.

Now, it's entirely possible that the Buccaneers will be able to re-sign both, particularly coming off a Super Bowl victory, but at some point they're going to have to do some major cap gymnastics to get everybody under contract and remain under the cap.

Barrett clearly would fill the Dolphins need for a pass rusher, while David is more of an all-around linebacker. David played at Miami Northwestern High, so a homecoming might be appealing to him, though All Bucs publisher Zach Goodall said David's first choice is to remain in Tampa.

"David is one of the top playmakers on Tampa Bay's defense and acts as a glue in the linebacking corps as Devin White continues to develop at a fast rate," Goodall wrote. "A nine-year member of the organization, Tampa Bay would like David to retire a Buccaneer, and he's been vocal about wanting to return. His asking price as a rising 10th-year pro will be crucial, however, as the Buccaneers cannot afford to pay David top inside linebacker money at this point."

David just finished a five-year, $50.3 million contract; Barrett played last season under the franchise tag and made upwards of $15 million. So both will be costly for the Dolphins — Barrett's market value was estimated by spotrac.com at $19.7 million annually, while David's was placed at $12.7 million.

But that's the price of doing business if you want to land a top-flight free agent.

That applies to not one but two Pittsburgh free agents, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and linebacker Bud Dupree.

Smith-Schuster has been mentioned as a potential Dolphins target, but it's entirely fair to suggest that Dupree could have a bigger impact on the team. Dupree was having a tremendous season playing on the franchise tag last year before he tore an ACL in the 11th game.

There are more interesting players who, to some level of surprise, will not be tagged and could be Dolphins targets.

Those players would include Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Chargers tight end Hunter Henry.

Golladay was limited to five games last season because of a hip injury, but he had a monster 2019 season with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns and an 18.3-yard average. His market value was estimated by spotrac at $17 million a year, a hefty price under any circumstances but more so for a wide receiver coming off a hip injury.

As for Henry, he belongs in the second tier of NFL tight ends behind guys like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle.

He caught 125 passes over the past two seasons and spotrac.com projects his market value at $10.9 million. The Dolphins could bring him aboard as a pass-catching complement to Mike Gesicki, who will be heading into the final season of his contract in 2021.