The 10 Biggest 2023 Offseason Losses Around the AFC East

The Miami Dolphins had the highest number of notable offseason losses in the division, but they didn't certainly have the most impactful

We recently examined the biggest offseason additions around the AFC East, so we now turn our attention to the most significant offseason losses.

In that department, the Miami Dolphins probably led the way in terms of name recognition, but the biggest losers in terms of impact probably resided elsewhere in the division.

Here's our ranking of the top 10 AFC East losses of the offseason, done again countdown style.

10. RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots

While he was overtaken by Rhamondre Stevenson as the lead back for the Patriots, Harris helped give New England one of the better running back tandems around. That he left to join the Buffalo Bills is doubly painful for the Patriots.

9. TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

No, Gesicki wasn't much of a factor for the Dolphins offense last season, but it doesn't change the fact that he's a better receiving tight end than anybody else on the roster at the moment.

8. LB Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins

Roberts has his deficiencies as a linebacker and maybe isn't a great fit for Vic Fangio's scheme, but there's no denying he was effective for the Dolphins defense last season when he led the team in tackles.

7. LB Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins

In a season highlighted by big plays on offense, Ingram earned AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors for his big plays in September. Ingram had key plays in the early-season home victories against both New England and Buffalo, scoring the first touchdown of the season on a fumble return against the Patriots.

6. LB Kwon Alexander, New York Jets

This one could end up having to be changed because Alexander remains a free agent and conceivably could return to the Jets, but his loss would eat away a bit at New York's great depth at linebacker with C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.

5. WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Meyers' 2022 season will be remembered for his ugly brain fart at the end of the Las Vegas game, but the fact is he was the most reliable member of what was a mediocre Patriots wide receiver corps.

4. G Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

While the focus was on Josh Allen when the Buffalo offense struggled at times last season, particularly in the playoff loss against Cincinnati, the offensive line was just as big of an issue. While Saffold's best days might be behind him, he still was among the most solid members of that offensive line.

3. DT Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets

The Jets defense is centered around CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams, but Rankins did some solid work for New York before signing with the Houston Texans as a free agent this offseason.

2. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Edmunds would seem like an easy choice for number 1 on this list because of his playmaking ability at linebacker, which is what got him a huge contract from the Chicago Bears, but his 2022 season was a bit uneven, which might have played a role in Buffalo allowing him to leave. Still, Edmunds' ability is undeniable.

1. S Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

McCourty ended his career one year after his brother Jason finished his own career after one season with the Dolphins. Devin was a steadying force, leader and playmaker for the New England secondary for more than a decade and replacing him will be very difficult.

THE OTHER NOTEWORTHY AFC EAST LOSSES

Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary, WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Cole Beasley

Miami Dolphins: CB Byron Jones, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Trent Sherfield, S Eric Rowe

New England Patriots: T Isaiah Wynn, TE Jonnu Smith, P Jake Bailey

New York Jets: WR Braxton Berrios, OL Dan Feeney, WR Elijah Moore, QB Mike White